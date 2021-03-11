World Kidney Day Quotes And Images To Spread Health Awareness

World Kidney Day is celebrated every year on March 11 in an attempt to raise health awareness. Kidney concerns are quite grave and can happen to anyone if due care of the organ is not taken. Since summers are especially more strenuous for the body, one must commit to learning about their organs and keeping their health in check regularly. Use this day to spread awareness about kidneys and overall health facts. Check out these World Kidney Day quotes and images and share them across your circle.

World Kidney Day Quotes

Control your glucose levels and diabetes. Identify it early and diminish the harm to kidneys. Celebrate this World Kidney Day by getting a full body check-up.

A good kidney represents good health. Take care, my friends. Happy World Kidney Day 2021!

Everyone has a story to tell, so do not make your illness come in your way, Take care of your kidneys. Stay healthy and be safe on this World Kidney Day.

Today is World Kidney Day and our goal must be to raise awareness of what our kidneys do and what can happen when they are not working. Take the time to educate yourself and everyone around you.

Take an oath to stay hydrated and make healthier food choices to ensure proper maintenance of your kidneys. Stay healthy and be safe on this World kidney day.

Live well, chuckle frequently, love much, and donate a kidney on this day. Spread awareness and help to save a life. Wish you a very happy and healthy World Kidney Day.

Be a warrior. Fight for your health every day. Wishing everyone I care about a Happy World Kidney Day 2021!

On this occasion of World Kidney day take a pledge to exercise regularly and sweat more to keep your kidneys safe. Take proper care and ensure a healthy lifestyle on this day. Happy World Kidney Day.

Not many realise the significance of taking care of our kidneys. Your kidneys filter the blood flowing in your body every 30 minutes. Without it, there's no way you can remove toxins out of your body or even keep your blood pressure in check. This Wolrd Kidney Day, pledge to take care of your body.

Organ donors are the real superheroes. Let's honour them this World Kidney Day.

Maintain a healthy weight and avoid salts to keep your kidneys healthy. Wish you a very happy and healthy world kidney day.

World Kidney Day Images