World Kindness Day 2020: Activities And Ideas To Celebrate The Day In Your Own Way

World Kindness Day 2020 will be celebrated across the globe on November 13. The day is celebrated annually to promote the importance of being kind to each other and make the world a better place. The days helps people to reflect on one of the most important and unifying human principles. A day dedicated to being kind towards each other celebrates and promotes good deeds and pledging acts of kindness, be it individually or as an organisation. The day was first launched in 1998 by The World Kindness Movement. It is an organisation formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference of like-minded kindness organisations from around the world. The day can be celebrated doing random acts of kindness and doing activities related to the day. Here is a look at some of the World Kindness Day activities and ideas that one can do to celebrate the day.

World Kindness Day ideas

Compliment the people on their good qualities that you talk to throughout the day.

Write a handwritten note to your teacher or mentor to tell them how grateful you are.

Say good morning to the person standing with you in an elevator.

Spend 10 minutes cleaning the litter in the neighbourhood park

Place motivating and uplifting notes in the library books, restroom mirrors, or on your co-worker’s computer screen.

Dedicate the day to spread positivity through content that you share on your social media.

Leave a generous tip for the waiters if you visit any restaurant.

Send flowers to a close friend.

Set up an alarm three times during different times of the day. Every time when the alarm goes off, text or call someone from your circle and tell them how great they are and how you are lucky to have them in your life.

World Kindness Day activities

Call someone that you have not talked to in a while.

Buy some food to hungry people on roads.

Be kind to yourself too.

Greet people with a smile on your face.

Support your friends’ small business.

Visit an orphanage or old age home and buy some gifts for the people there.

Be a good listener.

Offer your help to someone

Wish your loved ones a Happy World Kindness Day 2020.

Image Credits: Canva