World Kindness Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes & Greetings To Share With Friends & Family

World Kindness day 2020 falls on 13 November. World Kindness Day is celebrated every year on November 13 to highlight good deeds and to emphasize on the positive power and common thread of kindness. It was first celebrated in 1998 by The World Kindness Movement (WKM), an organization formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference by organisations sharing similar interests from around the world. The WKM is a legally registered not-for-profit organization with no political, commercial or religious affiliations and is now recognized as the peak and global body for kindness.

Members of the movement include over 27 nations with representatives from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands. New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, the USA and Zimbabwe. Read on for some World kindness day quotes.

World Kindness day 2020 quotes

"We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals." – Immanuel Kant

“Be kind to every kind, not just mankind.” – AD Williams

Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person's life. – Jackie Chan

Be Kind Whenever Possible, It's Always Possible. – Dalai Lama

“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” —Mark Twain

“Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.” —Lao Tzu

"This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness.” —Dalai Lama

Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fibre of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough. – Franklin D Roosevelt

“No one is born hating another person…People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” —Nelson Mandela

World Kindness day wishes

Tenderness and kindness are not the signs of weakness and despair but manifestations of strength and resolution. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

Life becomes easier and more beautiful when we can see the good in other people and be kind. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

Believe that there is kindness in the world as every kind act grows the spirit and strengthens the soul of a person. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

To make a difference all you need to do for someone is care. Remember to care and be kind on this day. Happy World Kindness Day.

Kindness matters so choose to astonish the world with your kindness on this day. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

Kindness is our power, even when fondness is not. Be kind and help to change the course of someone’s life. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

Everywhere you go, aim to leave a glitter trail of kindness behind you. Happy world kindness day 2020!

