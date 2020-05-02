World Laughter Day: 5 Classic Comedy Telugu Movies To Watch On This Day

World Laughter Day is an annual event renowned and celebrated worldwide to increase and spread awareness about laughter. To celebrate your World Laughter Day, you can also have a good laugh with your friends by watching your favorite comedy Telugu classic movies. As we know Telugu cinema is one of the most integral parts of Indian cinema and enjoys a huge fan base, So, to make your World Laughter Day an awesome one, here is a list of top Telugu Comedy movies that are quite impressive to the audiences.

“A day without laughter is a day wasted” - Charlie Chaplin

Here is the list of five top Telugu films to binge-watch on this World Laughter Day-

Pilla Zamindar (2011)

The film was an average one on its theatrical release, but Pilla Zamindar turned out to be a classic comedy flick. This comedy-drama was lapped upon and loved by the audience for its striking story and rib-tickling one-liners. Pilla Zamindar's story is all about the journey of a billionaire orphan who wants to fulfill his late grandfather’s conditions to inherit those billions. The film stars Nani and Hair Priya in the lead roles and was helmed by G. Ashok.

Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014)

Oohalu Gusagusalade was Srinivas Avasarala’s stunning directorial debut. It was a romantic comedy. The film had a new cast and crew and was a breezy love tale with loads of situational comedy. The film was inspired by a French play. Oohalu Gusagusalade which was critically acclaimed for its comedy.

Nuvvu Naaku Nachaav (2001)

The film was helmed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. It starred Aarthi Agrawal and Daggubatti Venkatesh. Nuvvu Naaku Nachav is a cult-classic of Telugu Cinema following a joyous ride from the beginning till the end. The movie is famous for its hilarious one-liners, which were penned by Trivikram Srinivas. According to the statistics, Nuvvu Naaku Nachaav is also one of the highest re-watched comedy films of Telugu Cinema.

Malliswari (2004)

Malliswari is one of the biggest blockbusters in the comedy genre to date. The film was also the debut of the Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif in the Telugu film industry. Venkatesh and Katrina Kaif played the lead roles in the film, in which Katrina is the princess of Mirzapur, who due to her problems, is in the hideout. The film is highly entertaining and emotional at the same time.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015)

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is, perhaps, one of the best Telugu comedy films of the contemporary Telugu Cinema. Helmed by Maruti, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a story revolving around a man who has memory loss issues and due to that, it affects his day-to-day life. Nani, the lead actor of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, became a household name after its theatrical release and for its situational comedy and awesome one-liners.

