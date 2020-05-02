World Laughter Day: Here Are Some Bhojpuri Comedy Movies To Watch For Some Laughter

Wold Laughter Day is upon us and one can use this opportunity to spread some fun and laughter among family and friends. One way of relaxing and enjoying is by enjoying films. Hence, on World Laughter Day, here are some Bhojpuri films which are light-hearted and funny in nature. Also, these also happen to be some of the best Bhojpuri comedy movies to watch.

World Laughter Day: Bhojpuri comedy movies to watch

Dulhan Ganga Pyaar Ke

Released in 2018, this film was a hit at the regional box office. The film starred Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey along with several other actors. The narrative of the film was quite intense as is the norm in Bhojpuri filmmaking, however, the comical scenes between characters will most likely strike up a good laugh among the audience.

Nirahua Hindustani

Dinesh Lal Yadav was the main lead in the film and was loved by all after this film franchise. The Nirahua series of films even got fans assuming that the character’s name is his real name. This film too, like his others, was a huge box office hit and established Dinesh Lal Yadav in the Bhojpuri film industry. The film has several elements of comedy and hilarious back and forth among characters.

Nirahua Rickshawala 2

Another film in the same franchise with the same level of humour and entertainment is Nirahua Rikshawala 2. This film too stars Dinesh Lal Yadav along with Amrapali Dubey. The film has some of the best hilarious sequences which had audiences enjoying the film very much.

Ek Raja Teen Lugai

This Bhojpuri film was a hilarious combination of drama and superstition. The story revolved around a man who is about to get married to the woman he loves. However, an astrologer intervenes and warns him that the girl would die if he married her. Hence the man decides to marry a dying woman in order to correct his horoscope. The entire back and forth among the characters is a treat and absolute delight to watch.