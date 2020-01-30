World Leprosy Day Theme For 2020 Says Spread Awareness, Prevent Prejudices

Leprosy is also known as Hansen's disease and causes severe and painful disfiguration of the afflicted's body. However, for World Leprosy Day 2020, WHO has taken up the theme “Leprosy isn’t what you think”. More important than eradicating the ailment, it is important to eradicate the wrong notions attached to it.

World Leprosy Day 2020 theme

World Leprosy Day is celebrated on January 26 every year. It is celebrated to create awareness about the disease and fight the misinformation attached to it. WHO representatives say that because of these myths and half-truths surrounding leprosy, the life of the patients become increasingly difficult.

WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, Yohei Sasakawa reportedly issued a statement for World Leprosy Day 2020. He said that people affected by leprosy are often abandoned and isolated by their families and society. Leprosy is an easily curable disease today and the drugs are distributed by WHO free of cost. Early detection and treatment also help to prevent the disability that the disease is said to cause.

Sasakawa also says that is not only important to fight the disease. The prejudice and discrimination attached along with it should also fight against. Every country in the world has netizens affected by leprosy. But because of society’s rejection they avoid going to clinics for treatment. He added that “Leprosy is not a disease of the past. It is an ongoing issue”.

For World Leprosy Day 2020, WHO has shared many messages and stories on social media and asked netizens to share it if they come across these. This will help spread awareness about leprosy and put an end to the misconceptions attached to it. Hence, the theme adopted for World Leprosy Day 2020 is to spread awareness through social media.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy is an infectious skin and nerve disease which can cause debilitating disabilities. Often it also leads to clinical depression as reported by WHO. However, early diagnosis and treatment can cure this ailment. Despite the efforts of various governmental as well as non-governmental organisations, children are being affected by leprosy. This indicates that far from being eradicated, leprosy is still being transmitted.

