World Liver Day 2022: Significance, Healthy Foods To Eat, Herbs That Reverse Damage & More

World Liver Day is celebrated on 19 April to underscore the importance of keeping the human body’s largest and second most complex organ in the body after the brain. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the various diseases related to the vital organ that is key to the functioning of the digestive system, immunity, metabolism, and nutrition retention. Here are some of the key points about the liver and how to ward off infections and illness by keeping the organ healthy.

Significance of the world liver day

The National Health Portal of India encourages people to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid junk and unhealthy food to keep the organ in the best condition and avoid falling ill. The liver performs crucial body functions and there aren’t usually many obvious signs or symptoms during the illness unless live diseases have significantly advanced; in some serious cases completely damaged. Some symptoms to notice immediately during liver-related diseases are loss of appetite, weight loss and jaundice.

Reverse liver damage with these wonderful herbs and spices

Some of the chronic liver diseases develop over the years while ageing and usually generate from fat accumulation in the internal organ. In the Indian household, there are some crucial herbs and spices that are capable of naturally restoring liver function and reversing damages at an early stage, keeping the organ healthy.

Triphala is composed of three essential herbs namely Gooseberry or Amla, Chebulic Myrobalan or Haritaki and Baheda or Bibhitaki this herb can be used for constipation relief that also enables smooth functioning of the liver.

Ginseng or Ashwagandha has the metabolic end-effect (Madhura Vipaka) that improves liver health and metabolism.

Turmeric enables the removal of the accumulation of endotoxins from the liver and keeps the organ free from diseases and helps in staying healthy.

Ginger with components like gingerols and shogaols reduces liver inflammation.

Garlic's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties due to its compound called allicin, alliin, and ajoene improve the health of the liver and also prevent serious diseases in the long run.

Functions of the liver in human body

Regulates blood sugar

Removes toxic substances from the body

Controls cholesterol levels

Helps blood to clot

Makes many of the body’s essential proteins

Releases bile, breaks down fats and aids in digestion

Responsible for manufacturing cholesterol and triglycerides

Breaks down medications and drugs, including alcohol

Breaks down insulin and other hormones in the body

Tips to keep your liver healthy

One can include garlic, grapefruit, carrot, green leafy vegetables, apple and walnuts in their diet to keep their liver healthy.

Include olive oil

Drink lemon and lime juice and green tea daily.

Prefer alternative grains (Quinoa, Millet and Buckwheat)

Add cruciferous vegetables (Cabbage, Broccoli and Cauliflower)

Use turmeric in food

Liver related diseases

Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

Alcohol-related liver disease

Fatty liver disease and cirrhosis.

Liver cancer

Hemochromatosis and Wilson disease (these are often inherited)

Healthy food habits to keep the liver healthy