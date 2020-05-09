Last Updated:

World Lupus Day Images To Share On Social Media And Support The Fighters

World Lupus Day 2020 will be observed on May 10. Here are some images to share on World Lupus Day and support the noble cause.

World Lupus day is observed across the world to increase awareness of a life-threatening disease called Lupus. It is an under-recognised disease and this day is dedicated to supporting the 5 million people affected by this condition. Here are some images you can share on your social media accounts to spread awareness about World Lupus Day.

Images for World Lupus Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lupus can affect one organ of your body bringing down your entire immune system. Currently, there is no cure for the disease. Lupus can affect your entire daily routine causing weakness, fatigue and other diseases. The awareness for Lupus was started by different organisations from across the world, to research thoroughly about the disease and also give better treatments to the patients suffering from it.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lupus can affect people of all age groups, although the symptoms may vary from person to person. World Lupus Day 2020 will be observed on a Sunday. You can donate for the noble cause on different websites or also support the cause by wearing a purple wristband or a ribbon. 

