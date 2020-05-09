World Lupus Day Quotes To Share And Stand In Solidarity With The Fighters

World Lupus Day is observed across the world on May 10, every year. This day is dedicated to all the survivors and patients fighting this life-threatening disease. World Lupus Day was first observed in the year 2004 after a group of organisations from different countries came together to educate people about this little-known disease and also create awareness regarding it. Read and share some quotes on World Lupus Day.

World Lupus Day quotes 2020

A hundred years from now, it will not matter what kind of car I drove, what kind of house I lived in, how much money I had in the bank…but the world may be a better place because I made a difference in the life of a child. – Forest Witcraft Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr. Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. – Leo Buscaglia

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. – Thomas Edison

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. – William James

Some of our helpful words of wisdom is all what the victims of Lupus disease needs to hear. May you be their sense of encouragement on World Lupus Day.

You’ve survived 100 per cent of everything in your life so far, so there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll survive whatever is next. – Timber Hawkeye

How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. – Anne Frank

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow. – Mary Anne Radmacher

