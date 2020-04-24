World Malaria Day: Images To Share On Social Media To Spread Awareness

World Malaria Day aka WMD is a global observance remembered annually to acknowledge the world's efforts to control malaria. World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25. World Malaria Day 2020 is considered as one of the eight official global public health operations and campaigns currently identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). The other seven campaigns include World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunization Week, World Tuberculosis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day and World AIDS Day. Here are some World Malaria Day images you can share to increase the awareness.

Images of World Malaria Day

ALSO READ | World Spanish Language Day images to share on your social media

ALSO READ | What is World Spanish Language Day? Know the history and significance of the day

ALSO READ | On World Book Day, watch THESE shows that are an adaptation from well-known novels

ALSO READ | World Book Day 2020: Five best-selling authors who got tangled in plagiarism law suites