World Malaria Day Quotes For You To Spread Awareness About The Disease

World Malaria Day is celebrated everywhere on April 25 every year. It is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control. Malaria is one of the deadliest diseases that needs to be eradicated.

According to the World Health Organisations survey of 2018, the entire world recorded 435,000 deaths due to Malaria. World Malaria Day was established to provide education and understanding of Malaria and spread awareness and information on a year-long intensifies implementation of national malaria-control strategies including community-based activities for malaria prevention and treatment. Here are a few World Malaria Day quotes for you to spread awareness.

World Malaria Day Quotes 2020

The malaria parasite has been killing children and sapping the strength of whole populations for tens of thousands of years. It is impossible to calculate the harm malaria has done to the world - Bill Gates

Most of the villagers were hiding in the bush, where they were dying from bad water, malaria and malnutrition - Nicholas D. Kristof

Fighting patents one by one will never eliminate the danger of software patents, any more than swatting mosquitoes will eliminate malaria - Richard Stallman

We've taken on the major health problems of the poorest - tuberculosis, maternal mortality, AIDS, malaria - in four countries. We've scored some victories in the sense that we've cured or treated thousands and changed the discourse about what is possible - Paul Farmer

AIDS and malaria and TB are national security issues. A worldwide program to get a start on dealing with these issues would cost about $25 billion. It's, what, a few months in Iraq - Jared Diamond

Many diseases including malaria, dengue, meningitis - just a few examples - these are what we call climate-sensitive diseases, because such climate dimensions for rainfall, humidity and temperature would influence the epidemics, the outbreaks, either directly influencing the parasites or the mosquitoes that carry them - Margaret Chan

Malaria kills and its main victims are children and women. We can stop this scourge so people can live with dignity and go to work and school - Youssou N'Dour

For Africa to move forward, you've really got to get rid of malaria - Bill Gates

I believe it’s not only possible to eradicate malaria; I believe it’s necessary. Ultimately, the cost of controlling it endlessly is not sustainable. The only way to stop this disease is to end it forever - Bill Gates

Of those who die from avoidable, poverty-related causes, nearly 10 million, according to UNICEF, are children under five. They die from diseases such as measles, diarrhoea, and malaria that are easy and inexpensive to treat or prevent - Peter Singer

Defeating malaria is absolutely critical to ending poverty, improving the health of millions, and enabling future generations to reach their full potential -Tedros Adhanom

The monetary impacts of malaria from the household to the global level are significant. Malaria tends to strike during harvest season, rendering families too sick and too weak to perform the work necessary to earn a living. Malaria-stricken families spend an average of over a quarter of their income on malaria treatment - Tedros Adhanom

Malaria has long been a devastating and life-threatening global epidemic disease in human history.- Tu Youyou

