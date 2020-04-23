World Meningitis Day 2020: Know The History And Transmission Caused By It

Every year April 24 is observed as World Meningitis Day. The aim is to spread the word regarding meningitis, how it can be spotted, and what causes it. It is also known to promote the value of the vaccines.

As per reports, meningitis is an infection of the membranes and fluids that cover the brain and spinal cord. Per year, meningitis affects more than 1 million people worldwide. It is also reported that there are three major forms of infection for meningitis: bacterial, viral, and environmental. Meningitis is also reported to be the most common cause of infection and is caused by many different germs including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

Image courtesy: Meningitis Research Foundation Instagram

History

World Meningitis Day is reported to be an initiative by the worldwide Confederation of Meningitis Organizations (CoMO) which started in 2008. The first report of the bacterial infection underlying the meningitis was by the Austrian bacteriologist Anton Weichselbaum, who described the meningococcus disease in 1887.

Transmission

According to The World Health Organisation, the bacteria are transmitted from one person to another through throat secretions or carrier droplets of respiratory. Some of these may include sneezing, coughing, kissing someone or living in closeness (such as a dormitory, sharing food or drinking utensils) with an infected person, facilitates the spread of the disease. The average incubation period is 4 days but can range from 2 to 10 days.

