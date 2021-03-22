World Meteorological Day 2021 Theme, History And Other Details About The Day

World Meteorological Day will be celebrated all over the world on March 23, 2021. The day holds great significance as it highlights the importance of the people and the behaviour of the earth’s atmosphere. Every year the day is celebrated on March 23 to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people are wondering about the World Meteorological Day 2021 theme and World Meteorological Day history and its significance. For all the people who are wondering about the day, here is everything you need to know about it.

World Meteorological Day 2021 theme

Every year the day is celebrated with a different theme or slogan. This year the theme of the day is “The ocean, our climate and weather”. When it comes to the weather and climate, the general perception is about what is happening in the atmosphere. However, the ocean is also a part of the bigger picture here. The ocean covers around 70% of the earth’s surface and it also plays an important role in climate change. National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and researchers regularly monitor the ocean and how it is changing. This year’s theme celebrates the WMO’s focus on connecting the ocean, climate and weather within the Earth System. Here is a look at the World Meteorological Day history.

World Meteorological Day history

The World Meteorological Organisation, WMO was established on March 23, 1950. Since then the day has been celebrated as World Meteorological Day. WMO is an intergovernmental organization with a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. The origins of it came from the International Meteorological Organization (IMO), whose roots were planted at the 1873 Vienna International Meteorological Congress. The WMO was established by the ratification of the WMO convention in 1950. A year later WMO became the specialised agency of the United Nations for meteorology (weather and climate), operational hydrology and related geophysical sciences. Its headquarters are located in Geneva. Here is a look at the World Meteorological Day significance.

World Meteorological Day significance

The day holds great importance all over the world as it showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society. With its unique theme, the day aims at spreading awareness all over the world about the various concerns that the earth faces. The day is a global acknowledgement and not a public holiday around the world.

