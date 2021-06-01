World Milk Day 2021: What Is The Theme, Significance & History Of This Day?

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1st. World Milk Day was created to recognise the importance of milk as a highly nutritious global food item and to raise awareness about it. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization commemorated the first World Milk Day 21 years ago. Continue reading to learn more:

World Milk Day History

World Milk Day was created to recognise the importance of milk as a nutritious food item. The day is also commemorated to honour the dairy industry. It has been aggressively promoting the value and benefits of milk and dairy products all over the world since its founding by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

World Milk Day significance

The primary goal of World Milk Day is to raise public awareness about the value of milk and dairy products in our lives. Milk and dairy products are not only a terrific source of nourishment, but they are also a source of income for roughly a billion people throughout the world. The global dairy market is a critical component of the global economy. The day is also significant for India because it is one of the world's largest producers of milk.

World Milk Day 2021 Theme

The topic for World Milk Day 2021 will be sustainability in the dairy sector, as well as environmental, nutritional, and socioeconomic empowerment. Every year, the topic attempts to raise awareness about the importance of include milk and dairy products in one's diet. The organisation also hopes to reintroduce dairy farming by assisting in the development of a low-carbon future for the dairy industry.

World milk day is not only about the nutritious complete food milk but also about hard work, devotion, and intelligence of dairy people.

Farmers celebrate World Milk Day every day by caring for their animals, sharing their experience and their knowledge about the importance of Milk.

Support the World Milk Day campaign. Donate to feed the children to fight malnutrition.

It’s World Milk Day! Milk has calcium, which keeps your body strong and forms part of a healthy, balanced diet. Drink up.

It is World Milk Day. Protein, found in milk, helps maintain muscle mass and function important for the sport.

Today on International Milk day, let us motivate everyone to include milk as part of a daily diet.

Let us realize the importance of good quality milk production, preservation and the protection of cows. Happy World Milk Day.

IMAGE: MEHRSHAD RAJABI UNSPLASH