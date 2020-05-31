World Milk Day Drawings To Share To Spread Awareness About The Day

World Milk Day is celebrated annually on June 1. The day was first initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The day is marked to provide an opportunity to bring attention to various activities connected with the milk and dairy industry. However, the fact that several countries choose to celebrate this day lends new importance to different national celebrations and shows. This year, the day will be marked as the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day. Keep reading to know more:

History of World Milk Day

World Milk Day was first celebrated in the year 2001 across the globe, and since then the number of participating countries is increasing every year. The day is celebrated to bring public awareness about the importance and significance of milk and other dairy products. The unique day was established to be celebrated every year at a global level on June 1 by the FAO. It was selected on June 1 and celebrated as the national milk day.

How to Celebrate World Milk Day

As per the official website of World Milk Day, the day is celebrated by increasing public awareness about all aspects of natural milk. Earlier, the day was celebrated in several countries with the participation of consumers and employees of milk industries. Apart from this, many promotional activities describing the importance of milk as part of a healthy and balanced diet are organised every year. Various members of different health organizations take part in this celebration by working together to share the message of the importance of milk to ordinary people.

Themes of World Milk Day

2012: – “Drink Fresh Milk, Body Fit, Smart Brain.”

2013: – “Milk for Health and Prosperity of the Southeast Asian region.”

2014: – “Milk is the First Food for Human” and “World Class Nutrition.”

2015: – “Milk is the First Food for Human.”

2017: – “Raise a Glass.”

2018: – “Economic Development, Livelihoods, Nutrition.”

2019: – “Drink Move Be Strong”

2020: – “20th Anniversary of World Milk Day”

World Milk Day Drawing

(All Image Credit: Instagram and Shutterstock)

