World Music Day 2020: Music Shows To Binge-watch And Celebrate The Day

World Music Day is celebrated all over the world on June 21 every year. World Music Day 2020 will be falling on Sunday this year and with most of us at stuck at home due to the pandemic, one can celebrate this day in several different ways at home. People might want to spend their weekend listening to good music to celebrate World Music Day. One can celebrate this day by streaming music-related shows on Disney+ Hotstar. These music-related shows will cheer you up and help you celebrate the occasion in the best possible way.

World Music Day 2020 shows on Disney+ Hotstar

Hindi

The Voice

The Voice is a perfect show to binge-watch on World Music Day 2020 as is has a dynamic panel of coaches that includes singers like Adnan Sani, Harshdeep Kaur, Armaan Malik, and Kanika Kapoor. These judges are looking for the next global sensation. The show is hosted by Divyanka Tripathi.

Dil Hai Hindustani

Dil Hai Hindustani is a show that will sweep your feet away with the best Hindi/Bollywood music talent. The show is judged by one of the most loved singers and music composers Sunidhi Chauhan, Pritam and Badshah. The two seasons of the will get you through World Music Day 2020.

Tamil

Super Singer

Super Singer will blow your mind as Priyanka and Ma Ka Pa Anand once again host the biggest battle of the year. The singers will showcase the best of Tamil songs to make your World Music Day 2020 memorable. Take a look at the clip here.

Super Singer Junior

Super Singer Junior brings out the best of young talent that the world has to offer. The all-new season of the show will take you on a journey with lots of ups and downs as young talents competing against each other to win the most coveted music battle for World Music Day 2020. Take a look at the clip here.

Bengali

Super Singer

Super Singer shows Judges Kumar Sanu, Jeet Ganguly and Kavita Krishnamurthy on a hunt for Bengal’s next singing sensation. The show is hosted by Jesu Sengupta. This is one of the biggest musical battles of the year to find new talent and you should watch this World Music Day 2020.

Super Singer Junior

Super Singer Junior shows young musical prodigies of Bengal getting ready for one of the biggest musical battle of the year. The young singers will face off each other to impress judges Kumar Sanu, Jeet Ganguly and Kaushiki Chakraborty. The show is hosted by Rooqma Ray.

Telugu

Super Singer

The new season of Super Singer starts with the top contestants choosing their mentors. The show is presented by Chinmayi, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Bhavana Balakrishnan, Priyanka Deshpande over the years and now the new season will be even more interesting. It is because of the amazing talents competing to win the competition.