World Music Day Status To Share With Your Beloved Ones On Social Media

Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21 to celebrate music across the globe. Started in France in 1982 as 'Fete de la Musique', World Music Day honours professional and amateur musicians alike. More than 120 countries celebrate this day by organising free public concerts at parks, streets, stations, museums and various other public places. On World Music Day, musicians are encouraged to play in public.

Founded by France’s Minister of Culture, Jack Lang along with French composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator, and festival organiser Maurice Fleuret in Paris in 1982, World Music Day's primary goal is to provide free music to everyone and encourage musicians to showcase their talent by giving them a platform. However, this year no concerts or events will be held due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, here's a list of status World Music Day which you can share on your social media handles as well as with your friends to family to celebrate the big day of music.

World Music Day status to share with your beloved ones:

Music is life, that's why our hearts have beats. Happy World Music Day!

Sometimes listening to music is just the best way to ignore the world. Happy World Music Day!

All it takes is 1 song to bring back 1000 memories. Happy World Music Day!

Where Words Fail, Music Speaks! Happy World Music Day!

Music unites moral, emotional and aesthetic spheres of man. Music is the language of feelings. Happy World Music Day!

Once I put on my headphones, my life becomes a music video. Happy World Music Day!

Music can change the world because it can change people. Happy World Music Day!

Music of all the arts, stands in a special region, unlit by any star but its own, and utterly without meaning... except its own. Happy World Music Day!

Melody is the thought, the movement and the soul of music. Happy World Music Day!

Dear Music, I will never be able to thank you enough for always being there for me. Happy World Music Day!

Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent. Happy World Music Day!

Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. Happy World Music Day!

