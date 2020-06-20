World Music Day Status To Share With Your Beloved Ones On Social Media

Quick links:
Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21 to celebrate music across the globe. Started in France in 1982 as 'Fete de la Musique', World Music Day honours professional and amateur musicians alike. More than 120 countries celebrate this day by organising free public concerts at parks, streets, stations, museums and various other public places. On World Music Day, musicians are encouraged to play in public.
Founded by France’s Minister of Culture, Jack Lang along with French composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator, and festival organiser Maurice Fleuret in Paris in 1982, World Music Day's primary goal is to provide free music to everyone and encourage musicians to showcase their talent by giving them a platform. However, this year no concerts or events will be held due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, here's a list of status World Music Day which you can share on your social media handles as well as with your friends to family to celebrate the big day of music.
