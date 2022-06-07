World Ocean Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme & All You Need To Know

Every year on June 8, World Ocean Day is commemorated to remind people of the importance of the oceans and the major role they play in everyday life. According to the United Nations, the day intends to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans and to create a united movement for the species of the ocean. Besides, the day is also observed to make raise public awareness of the ocean and its resources in order to promote global ocean and resource sustainability. The day intends to highlight the various resources that mankind derives from the ocean, as well as the various threats that the ocean faces.

World Ocean Day: History

The concept of World Ocean Day was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the day in 2008 to be observed yearly on June 8 to address ocean issues and conserve ocean water. A year later, The UNGA officially declared the day by its Resolution 63/111.

World Ocean Day: Significance

The day offers a unique opportunity to not only honour, but also to conserve and safeguard our oceans. The United Nations data suggests that the ocean produces at least 50% of the oxygen and it is also termed as the "lifeline of planet Earth." The oceans also absorb more than 30% of carbon dioxide, mitigating the effects of global warming. They also produce a wide variety of goods and services that are crucial to our health, economies, and weather. According to the UN, the ocean is key to the global economy with an estimated 40 million people expected to be employed by ocean-based industries by 2030.

World Ocean Day: Theme

The theme for World Oceans Day in 2022 is "Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean." The focus of this year's theme is on the ocean's role in sustaining life and livelihood. Plastic garbage being dumped into the oceans is becoming a matter of great concern as it is damaging the life there and putting the ocean's inhabitants at risk. This year on the occasion of World Ocean Day, the UN will organise the first hybrid celebration of the event, which will be broadcast live from the UN Headquarters in New York.

World Ocean Day: Quotes

"The ocean is more ancient than the mountains, and freighted with the memories and the dreams of Time." ~ HP Lovecraft

"Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void." ~ Fabien Cousteau

"We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop." ~ Mother Teresa

"You can either see yourself as a wave in the ocean or you can see yourself as the ocean." ~ Oprah Winfrey

"We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch – we are going back from whence we came." ~ John F. Kennedy

