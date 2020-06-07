World Oceans Day Wishes: Collection Of Warm Wishes To Share With Family & Friends

The world celebrates the World Ocean Day every year on June 8th. Every year, the UN selects a theme for the annual World Ocean Day. This year, the theme for 2020 is "Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean". On this day one can do their part by spending their time invested in thinking of ways to shower light on the importance of the ocean. This could be done by launching new campaigns, special events at aquariums, aquatic and beach cleanups, art festivals related to the ocean, film festivals, or educational programs in schools. Since staying home has been recommended due to the lockdown, most such awareness campaigns will have to be conducted virtually.

The intention is to create awareness in as many people as possible especially amongst the youth and the adults. The youth have been actively involved in increasing awareness and taking numerous initiative for Oceans since 2015. The World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council was formed since 2016 and have been known to be actively prompt with regards to the campaigns and initiatives. Here are some wishes for World Ocean Day you can send your friends to help spread the word.

World Oceans Day wishes

Save the oceans as the Earth would not be the same if the major part of its constituent goes polluted and dead. Have a happy World Oceans Day everyone!

The stretch and depth of the ocean define life; Don’t let life in the sea die because of our wrong actions. World Oceans Day is the day that reminds us of our duties and responsibilities towards oceans.

A look at the sea calms your mind and soul. A swim in the sea soothes your body. Such soothing is the effect of oceans that we consider unimportant. On World Oceans Day, promise ourselves to save oceans!

Each and every drop of water has the power to swell the heart of the ocean. Promise to never waste it and always value it for a better life. Warm wishes to you on World Oceans Day.

So many species of animals would lose their homes if we do not take care of the oceans. Have a happy World Oceans Day!

Save the oceans and save the world to save mankind. Have an educated and aware World Oceans Day!

Sea is the ocean of miracles. Its beauty and surprises are breathtaking. Every wave, every tide, every beach charges our lives. Wake up and work hard to save the most amazing creation of God. Best wishes on World Oceans Day.

Earth will never be the same if our oceans will not be there. They are the source of life and a source of hope for us. Let us join hands to protect them. Let us join hands to save them. Happy World Ocean Day 2020.

The benefits that we get from the oceans are endless but even then we forget that we should keep our oceans safe and healthy. Have a great World Oceans Day people!

By destroying and polluting the oceans human beings will be digging their own graves, so be wise and nurture the oceans. Wish you all a happy World Oceans Day.

Human beings prefer to use and throw the resources instead of using and still caring for the resources and that is where the problem lies. Wish you all an educated World Oceans Day.

So many animals would become homeless only because of the sins that human beings are committing. So it is time to act responsibly and wish everyone a happy World Oceans Day.

What we often forget is that the oceans are sustaining us and if we do not save them, we are pushing ourselves towards danger as well. Happy World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day is the reminder that oceans are the most beautiful and most precious creation of Almighty and we must respect them and save them to make our lives happier.

Oceans are a nexus. A bond between continents, their people, their culture and their life. Let us value this connection and work to save them. Sending best wishes to you on World Oceans Day.

It was very thoughtful of God to create oceans to give us healthier, happier and fun-filled lives but it is very mean of us to not take care of them and spoil them for our benefits. Let us work to protect them. Happy World Oceans Day.

The mere sight of the blue oceans brings us a sense of peace and tranquillity and the least we can do in return is to save it and not destroy it. Have a very happy World Oceans Day everyone.

We should not take the oceans for granted any longer. Have an aware World Oceans Day everyone!

The Oceans have life and human beings have been treating them like dustbins in spite of knowing that. It’s time to stop and get educated on World Oceans Day.

The ocean maintains the balance of the world and is one of the reasons for the existence of life on Earth. Save the oceans and have an awareness-filled World Oceans Day.

Oceans are the presents from God and we must take care of them by being more responsible. Happy World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day reminds us that every day we are spoiling the beautiful oceans with our wrong deeds. Let us reverse it all and save them.

There is going to be no life is we are not going to save our oceans. On the occasion of World Oceans Day, let us join hands to save them.

The Oceans and seas might never dry up, but there is a possibility that because of human activities all lives in the ocean can die and the consequences will hit hard on mankind itself. Have a happy World Ocean Day 2020 everyone.

The oceans are meant to be peaceful and life supportive. Help the oceans and wish everyone a happy World Oceans Day.

It is time to salvage the world that we live in and we should start with the oceans. Have an awesome World Oceans Day everyone!

Oceans make up the major part of the world and there is no way that we can live a healthy life if the oceans are not healthy and clean. Have an aware and educated World Oceans Day people!

Always remember the power of one. Each one of us can contribute in saving our oceans. No effort is insignificant, no drop of water is too small, no good intention is too weak. Let us join hands to bring the change. Happy World Oceans Day.

Oceans are not mere bodies of water, they are the source of life on Earth, they are the source of oxygen for us. Time has come to protect them and save them. Warm wishes to you on World Oceans Day.

We are blessed to have such beautiful oceans in our world and we should do our best to protect them. Have a happy World Oceans Day.

Mankind is dependent on the resources of the Earth and there is no way human beings could survive if they kill ocean life. So be wise and wish everyone an educated World Oceans Day.

Oceans and seas were the first places that bore life on this Earth and it is saddening to see that now the ocean and all its animals are threatened by this one species of animals called human beings. Have a wonderful World Oceans Day people.

Promo Image courtesy: Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash