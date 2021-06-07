World Oceans Day 2021: Know The Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

Every year on June 8, the International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) of Canada proposes World Oceans Day at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. World Oceans Day, on the other hand, was declared by the United Nations in 2008. The day seeks to promote public interest in ocean management and resources while also supporting the execution of Sustainable Development Goals. Here is more information about the theme, history and significance of this day.

World Oceans Day 2021 Theme

This year's main focus will be on the ocean's role in sustaining life and livelihood. “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” is the theme for World Oceans Day 2021.

World Oceans Day History

The idea for World Oceans Day was initially introduced in 1992 during the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit. This concept was born out of a desire to honour the world's shared ocean and persons' personal connection to it. This increased public awareness of the ocean's vital role in our lives and the critical ways in which individuals can assist in safeguarding it. The UN division for ocean affairs and the law of the sea is now arranging several World Oceans Day activities.

World Oceans Day Significance

Because the ocean is home to the majority of the world's biodiversity, it is a major source of protein for over a billion people worldwide. The ocean is vital to our economy, with ocean-based sectors expected to employ 40 million people by 2030. We are using the ocean more than it can be replenished, with 90 percent of major fish populations disappearing and 50 percent of coral reefs devastated.

To safeguard and maintain the ocean and everything it supports, we must strike a new balance based on real knowledge of the ocean and humanity's relationship with it. And creating an ocean connection that is inclusive, inventive, and beneficial to the ocean and the species that lives within it.

How will World Oceans Day be celebrated this year?

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, World Oceans Day 2021 will be the second virtual gathering. It'll be quite similar to the prior year's event. People can spread awareness about World Oceans Day by sharing about it on social media platforms, organising virtual meetings, and by participating in virtual events.

IMAGE: HIROKO YOSHII UNSPLASH