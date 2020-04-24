World Penguin Day 2020: Here Are Some Of Best Penguin Movies To Watch

Penguins are a group of aquatic flightless birds. Along with being completely harmless, Penguins are also extremely adorable looking. Penguins personalities have made them the stars of many movies. These movies are perfect for entertaining or to inspire children to want to learn more and provide a fun penguin study. Some movies on Penguins include live-action from them, which has the ability to make people laugh. However, animated Penguine movies even give them the ability to sing, dance, and more. This World Penguins Day, watch some of the best movies starring Penguins. Read ahead to know more-

Best Penguin movies

Madagascare (2005)

Madagascar is an Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath directorial. The animated movie has voices of Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, and David Schwimmer, among other actors. The plot of the movie revolved around a group of animals who have spent all their life in a New York zoo end up in the jungles of Madagascar and must adjust to living in the wild.

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet is an animated 3D movie, directed by George Miller and Warren Coleman. The movie has voices granted by Hollywood actors, Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy, and Hugh Jackman, among others. The plot of the movie revolves around the world of the Emperor Penguins, where they find their soul mates through song. The story follows a penguin who is born without the ability to sing, but he can tap dance something fierce. The movie won a place among the best of that year and the Oscar in the Best Animated Film category.

Farce of the Penguins (2006)

Farce of the Penguins is a Bob Saget directorial. The movie has voices of the stars, Samuel L. Jackson, Alyson Hannigan, and Bob Saget himself, among others. The plot of the film revolves around a mockumentary that illuminates penguin survival and mating rituals, as well as one bird's search for love while on a seventy-mile trek with his hedonistic buddies.

Mr Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Mr Popper’s Penguins is a Mark Waters directorial. The movie cast includes Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino, and Angela Lansburry in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a businessman, that begins to change after he inherits six penguins, and as he transforms his apartment into a winter wonderland, his professional side starts to unravel.