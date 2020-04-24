World Penguin Day: Know All About Penguin Watch And How You Can Be A Part Of It

Started as an educative initiative, World Penguin Day encourages the masses to learn more about penguins. Learning about penguins can include getting to know their environment better and also how important the penguins are to our ecosystem. To know more about this holiday, here are some facts and history about World Penguin Day-

World Penguin Day takes place during the annual northern migration of Adelie penguins. These penguins are one of the most popular species of penguins and are native to Antarctica. The Adelie penguins migrate to the north individually in order to get better access to food throughout the winter season and then following the summers, they again return to the beaches on Antarctica to build their nests.

Penguin Watch: Know all about it

On this day of Penguins, the popular group of scientists, Penguin Watch had done a live Q & A session on Twitter and had an interesting interaction with the followers. They also posted many tweets about World Penguin Day and its importance in counting the penguins. Here are some of the interesting tweets by the Penguin Watch Twitter handle.

Missed our live Q&A on YouTube? Not to worry, our #penguinologists will be doing a Twitter take over on @OxfordSparks all day tomorrow (24/04, BST) and Saturday for #WorldPenguinDay. Get your 🐧 questions ready! pic.twitter.com/plkNTIS1H8 — Penguin Watch (@penguin_watch) April 23, 2020

Some fab penguinologists talking all about penguins in a live Q & A on @OxfordSparks >>> https://t.co/9ZXf8vCQ0c pic.twitter.com/pdZfE4E5Fz — Sara Lil Middleton (@sara_lil_plants) April 23, 2020

Have any burning questions about #penguins and our #research? Join us at 4:30 pm BST for a live Q&A on YouTube https://t.co/sA76CVp9cB pic.twitter.com/2tUkwzzLlX — Penguin Watch (@penguin_watch) April 23, 2020

Happy #EarthDay! Looking for a fun way to celebrate from home? Try joining our team of #citizenscientists counting seals and penguins on @the_zooniverse at https://t.co/si7x86hyXZ and https://t.co/AfEJu1aap4 pic.twitter.com/mRNpVgpcik — Seal Watch (@seal_watch) April 22, 2020

This holiday of the World Penguin Day was created at McMurdo Station, which is an American Research center on Ross Island. It was observed and noticed by the researchers that the Adelie penguins specifically start migrating on this day, and hence created this holiday in order to pass a way to the time and give social awareness to these creatures. And hence this holiday of the World Penguin Day is to encourage people to work towards protecting the waters, from human activities such as pollution and the burning of fossil fuels so that these creatures can migrate effectively.

