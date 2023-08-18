World Photography Day: Tips To Ace Your Selfie Game

While we all would have read and heard 'a picture is worth a thousand words', ad nauseam, this adage doesn’t really get old. After all, what can capture a moment better than a picture? No wonder, over a whopping 1.81 trillion photos are taken worldwide every year, which means 57,000 photos per second1. It is reported that over 93 million selfies are clicked per day, just on Android devices1. Selfies allow us to capture moments, make memories and share those with our friends, families, and the world at large.

So, as we get closer to this special day on August 19th, here are some quick tips to smash your selfie game and save those to revisit whenever you want.

Master Your Smartphone Camera: Before setting out to click those stunning selfies, acquaint yourself with your smartphone’s camera settings. Automatic settings are great but explore and play with the manual settings, such as focus and exposure. Try your hand at different lights such as contour, stage, studio, etc. Also, don’t forget to use the portrait mode, it blurs out the background while keeping the razor-sharp focus on you, as a result, clicking professional-looking selfies. And BTW, small details such as cleaning your camera lenses can help click sharper selfies. Also, use wide selfie mode to click group selfies, so you don’t cut out anyone from the picture. Finally, don’t restrict yourself to one setting either, explore all of them and then use the ones that you like the best.

Strike Different Angles: Most of the time, many of us prefer clicking our selfies in a certain way, at a certain angle. Scroll through your social media pages or your photo library on your phone and see if all the pictures are looking just the same. If yes, maybe it is about time that you start exploring different angles. Use timers on your phone to click selfies from a bit of a distance. This will also allow you to strike that perfect pose. Try clicking from different heights as well, so you can capture different poses, with a focus on different aspects. Give the selfie stick a chance too.

Enhance the Frame: Adding different props to your selfie can enhance the overall picture. You can play with different colorful things to add contrast, which can lend a professional feel to your selfie. For example, if you are in a gray or a black dress, holding a big sunflower or an orange object can transform your selfie. If you are in a party, you can use a balloon to add fun to your frame. However, don’t overdo it. Avoid crowding your selfie to keep it classy.

Avoid Running Out of Storage: According to 2023 data, the average user has around 2,000 photos on their smartphone, with iOS users closer to 2,400 photos and Android users around 1,900 photos1. Don’t let your creativity be hindered by the lack of storage on your phone. Use a high-capacity microSD card, such as the SanDisk Extreme microSDTM card that offers up to 1TB* of capacity. It can be your smartphone’s best companion for creating and capturing memories. The other storage options include the SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive USB Type-CTMfrom SanDisk which easily frees up space on your USB-C smartphone and transfers content between compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. If you are an iPhone user, check out the SanDisk iXpandTM Flash Drive Go, which easily frees up space on your iPhone. Overall, be confident and own your selfies like a boss. Capture and celebrate moments and spread joy with your selfies, not just on World Photography Day but every day.