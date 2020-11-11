World Pneumonia Day 2020 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

World Pneumonia Day 2020 will be observed across the globe on November 12, 2020, i.e. tomorrow. The day is celebrated to increase awareness among the people about the deadly infectious disease. The day aims at making people aware of how to prevent the disease and take care of themselves. People also wish each other a Happy World Pneumonia Day to commemorate the day. As the day World Pneumonia Day 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about the World Pneumonia Day history, significance and World Pneumonia Day theme in 2020. For all the people who are curious about it, here is everything you need to know.

World Pneumonia Day history

World Pneumonia Day 2020 is an annual event that was first celebrated in the year 2009. The day was celebrated on November 12 in 2009 by the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia. Since then the day has provided an annual forum for the world in standing together against the disease. The day is celebrated all over the world through various events and activities related to Pneumonia.

World Pneumonia Day significance

According to WHO, pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death in children under five years old. Even though the disease is easily preventable and treatable, the number of deaths by the disease is huge. The day holds great significance as it is the leading infectious killer of children under the age of 5. The day promotes interventions in protecting against the disease as well as preventing and treating pneumonia. The day also calls for action including donor investment to combat pneumonia and several other deadly diseases.

World Pneumonia Day theme in 2020

This year the World Pneumonia Day 2020 will be held during a global pandemic. According to stoppneumonia.org, COVID-19 could add 1.9 million to the death toll this year. It could increase all-cause pneumonia deaths by more than 75%. This World Pneumonia Day 2020 has called for governments and stakeholders in ensuring a massive effort to control the pandemic and reducing the respiratory infections and deaths among both children and adults.

