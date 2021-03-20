World Poetry Day History, Origin And Significance That You Need To Know About

World Poetry Day is celebrated each year to honour famous poets and their work. Poetry is one of the many ways by which humans express their emotions, feelings and thoughts. World Poetry Day is celebrated each year on March 21 with the aim to support linguistic diversity and poetic expression. Read on to know more about World Poetry Day 2021.

World Poetry Day History

World Poetry Day was first devised during the 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999. The members of the conference came together and declared March 21 as World Poetry Day. The UN members created the day to signify the importance of the growth of linguistic diversity through the medium of poetry and help in increasing awareness about endangered languages.

Each year the day has a theme and the World Poetry Day 2021 theme is to honour past poets who dedicated their lives to creating literary works of art. The day also serves for people to do poetry recitals and promotes poetry as a form of art that connects people to their human emotions. Poets give people a glimpse into the past and give an idea of what life was like, many centuries in the past. Before the UN officialised the date for World Poetry Day, the day was celebrated in October every year. Even today, many countries follow this tradition and hold World Poetry Day in October.

World Poetry Day Significance

As poetry is a form of expression that exists in all languages in the world, World Poetry Day is also used to promote cultural diversity and teach people about new and rare languages from across the globe. World Poetry Day is also a day where acclaimed poets are remembered and appreciated for their great works. Poets from all across the globe are honoured and their life stories are shared to inspire budding poets to express themselves. This day is also a special occasion for amateur poets, who write and recite their best poetry in celebration of expressive freedom.

Moreover, World Poetry Day is also used to promote reading, writing, and love for literature as a whole. On this day, artists also try to merge different art forms with poetry. Drama Theatres, dances, and musicals, all include poetry in their live performances. Poetry recitals are also a popular event that is widely practised on this day. Many schools hold special poetry recital competitions on World Poetry Day where students can showcase their linguistic talent.