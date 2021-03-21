World Poetry Day Quotes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

World Poetry Day is right around the corner, on March 21. Poetry day has been celebrated each year since 1999 when UNESCO made World Poetry Day official. Schools and literary institutions all around the world celebrate this day by having poetry recital competitions to showcase the importance of poetry. UNESCO originally created this day to celebrate the culture of linguistic diversity and create awareness about endangered languages. Here are some World Poetry Day wishes and quotes you can send to your loved ones on World Poetry Day this year.

World Poetry Day Quotes