World Poetry Day Quotes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

World Poetry Day is right around the corner, on March 21. Poetry day has been celebrated each year since 1999 when UNESCO made World Poetry Day official. Schools and literary institutions all around the world celebrate this day by having poetry recital competitions to showcase the importance of poetry. UNESCO originally created this day to celebrate the culture of linguistic diversity and create awareness about endangered languages. Here are some World Poetry Day wishes and quotes you can send to your loved ones on World Poetry Day this year.
World Poetry Day Quotes
- “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is the painting that is felt rather than seen.” – Leonardo da Vinci
- “Ignorance is the curse of God; knowledge is the wing wherewith we fly to heaven.” – William Shakespeare
- “I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” – Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets
- “A poem begins as a lump in the throat, a sense of wrong, homesickness, a lovesickness.” – Robert Frost
- “Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature and poetry.” – Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Angel
- “Poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese.” – G.K. Chesterton, Alarms and Discursions
- “Trees are poems the earth writes upon the sky, We fell them down and turn them into paper, That we may record our emptiness.” – Kahlil Gibran
- “Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent” – Victor Hugo
- “What is that you express in your eyes? It seems to me more than all the print I have read in my life.” – Walt Whitman
- “I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again.” – Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar
- “My turn shall also come: I sense the spreading of a wing.” – Osip Mandelstam, The Selected Poems
- “Summer night even the stars are whispering to each other.” – Kobayashi Issa
- “Poetry heals the wounds inflicted by reason.” – Novalis
- “Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman.” – Virginia Woolf, A Room of One’s Own
- “Don’t use the phone. People are never ready to answer it. Use poetry.” – Jack Kerouac