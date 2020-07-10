World Population Day Images You Can Share With Your Loved Ones On July 11

Every year on July 11, World Population Day is observed. World Population Day was established by the United Nations Development Programme in the year 1989 to raise awareness about the alarming concerns related to population explosion. The World Population Day 2020 will be observed on Saturday this year. The rapidly growing population across the globe is a huge area of concern, as more population leads to more issues in terms of exhaustion of finite resources. Hence, in order to draw the world's attention towards this globally significant issue, World Population Day was established in the first place.

Source: Shutterstock

Each year people are educated about the importance of population control via different methods and mediums. Like Seminars, campaigns, conferences, discussions, drawing making competitions etc are conducted in infinite places in various countries. As it is highly significant for an individual to be aware of the limited natural resources that are left for humans for now. To, raise concerns about the adverse climatic conditions which individuals face due to population explosion. From a very young age, one is taught in schools about the very issue of population explosion. Thus, in order to make the activity more interesting and memorable, schools, government organisations, etc amid other digital platforms conduct World Population Day drawing competitions, wherein the best drawings are awarded with exciting prizes.

Since the world is currently facing a pandemic situation in the form of COVID-19, the best way to celebrate World Population Day 2020 is by participating in digital drawing, painting competitions without stepping out of the house. Talking about World Population Day 2020, we have compiled for you some wonderful drawings images that you can share with loved ones and spread awareness about this internationally important day. So wish your near and dear ones by sharing these world population day drawings. In fact, you can also post these Happy World Population Day drawings on your social media accounts, and create more awareness about this day on July 11, 2020. Have a look at the drawings here:

World Population Day Drawings Images You Can Share

