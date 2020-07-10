World Population Day Memes That Will Help Create Awareness Among The Masses

World Population Day is celebrated every year on July 11. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the global population issues. It was founded by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in the years 1989. It is reported that the Five Billion Day that was observed on July 11, 1987, inspired the public to come forward and raise awareness with keeping public interest in mind.

With the help of World Population Day, the UN wants to create awareness around various problems and issues that come along with a population increase. Things like the importance of family planning, gender equality, maternal health, poverty and human rights. It was reported that this day was suggested by Dr. K.C.Zachariah when the population was supposed to reach 5 billion. At the time he worked as a senior Demographer at the World Bank.

While there is a lot of press coverage and general awareness about the topic over the past several decades, the population has still been increasing all across the world. It was reported that the world population increases by about 100 million (approximately) every 14 months. In 2016, the reported population was about 7,400,000,000 which has reportedly increased to 7,700,000,000 in the year 2019.

Every year, several different awareness campaigns are run by people from all around the world on World Population Day. Several advocates from around the world are also calling in grassroots organizers, policymakers, leaders, and other institutions to come forward and educate people about this.

​​​​​Even after World Population Day, established in 1989, the population explosion has been a serious issue for mankind. It is reported that the people have knowledge about the explosion but yet there is no difference in the number of children they have. It was reported by the UN that India will be the most populous country by 2027.

But now, with internet and social media being available at everyone's doorstep, several brands and independent creators have come up with a new solution to create awareness. They are using memes to spread awareness and capture the various aspects with regards to one of the biggest issues mankind is dealing currently. Take a look at some of the creative World Population Day memes here.

World Population Day memes