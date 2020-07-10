World Population Day Quotes In Hindi That You Can Share To Spread Awareness

World Population Day is celebrated every year on July 11, across the globe, in order to spread and raise awareness of the rising global population issues. World Population Day was invented by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, 21 years back, in 1989. This day was inspired by the public interest of Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, which means that the initiative was taken when the world's population reached 5 billion.

The United Nations General Assembly finally decided to continue seeking the World Population Day through its resolution 45/216 made in December 1990. World Population Day only has the goal to increase people's awareness of various population issues. These issues also include the importance of gender equality, maternal health, family planning, poverty, and human rights. So, here are some great World Population Day quotes in the Hindi language to share on this day in order to raise awareness on the subject.

World Population Day Quotes in Hindi

हमें इन समस्यायों से निजात पाना होगा जनसंख्या के बढ़ने पे अंकुश लगाना होगा हमें कुछ तो कदम उठाना होगा छोटा परिवार , सुखी परिवार का नारा लगाना होगा|

जनसंख्या जो ये तेजी से बढ़ रही बहुत से समस्याए पैदा कर रही भ्रष्टाचार तेजी से बढ़ रहा जनता को न्याय नहीं मिल रहा जंगल काटे जाते है पेड़ न कोई लगाते है|

बेरोजगारी हताशा ला रही आर्थिक संकट की चिंता खाए जा रही महंगाई तेजी से बढ़ रही आम लोगो का जीना मुश्किल कर रही|

भ्रष्टाचार तेजी से बढ़ रहा जनता को न्याय नहीं मिल रहा जंगल काटे जाते है पेड़ न कोई लगाते है जनसंख्या जो ये तेजी से बढ़ रही|

महंगाई तेजी से बढ़ रही आम लोगो का जीना मुश्किल कर रही जनसंख्या जो ये तेजी से बढ़ रही बहुत से समस्याए पैदा कर रही|

गरीबी की समस्या सामने खड़ी जनसंख्या जो ये तेजी से बढ़ रही बहुत से समस्याए पैदा कर रही बेरोजगारी हताशा ला रही आर्थिक संकट की चिंता खाय जा रही|

जनसंख्या जो ये तेजी से बढ़ रही बहुत से समस्याए पैदा कर रही खाद्द्यान्न संकट खड़ा हो गया उर्जा संकट बढ़ा हो गया भुखमरी चारो ओर बढ़ी|

भुखमरी चारो ओर बढ़ी गरीबी की समस्या सामने खड़ी जनसंख्या जो ये तेजी से बढ़ रही बहुत से समस्याए पैदा कर रही|

क्योंकि समस्याएं मात्रात्मक से ज्यादा अब गुणात्मक हो रही है दिखते हैं यहाँ शरीर ही शरीर आत्माएं सबकी कहीं खो रही है।

