Every year, World Press Freedom Day is celebrated all around the world. World Press Freedom Day is a special day that symbolises and celebrates the spirit of journalism and pays gratitude to those dedicated journalists who have spent their lives exposing the truth of the world to the public. Each year a specific theme is chosen for World Press Day. Read on to know more about World Press Freedom Day 2021 Theme, History and Significance.

World Press Freedom Day 2021 Theme

As per the official UNESCO Website, the World Press Freedom Day 2021 theme is 'Information as a Public Good'. As per UNESCO, this years theme serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind. UNESCO believes the theme is of urgent relevance to all countries across the world. It recognizes the changing communications system that impacts our health, human rights, democracies, and sustainable development. Here are 3 main highlights of this year's World Press Freedom Day Theme as per UNESCO

Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media;

Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies;

Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities enable people to recognize and value and defend and demand journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

World Press Freedom Day Significance and History

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and the press plays an actively important role in making the general public aware of what's happening in their country and around the world. The World Press Freedom Day is observed as a day to remind the governments of the world about the role journalists play, in providing information even under the most stressful situations. As per the UNESCO Website, World Press Freedom Day was announced by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, every year World Press Day is celebrated on May 3. As per UNESCO, the purpose of World Press Freedom Day is to:

Celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom;

Assess the state of press freedom throughout the world;

Defend the media from attacks on their independence;

Pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

