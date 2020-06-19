Every June 20, World Refugee Day, is celebrated. This day honours the Refugees of the world. Most of us are aware that refugees are forced to leave their house because of issues like war, terror attacks, or other crises. But, leaving their houses and staying away from their homes is just the beginning of a tough and challenging journey. Many a time these refugees have to adjust in terrible weather conditions and sometimes also find themselves living in camps until they are shifted to another place. Nowadays issues and crises faced by refugees have become centre stage news, so hence it is additionally essential to share support and to celebrate World Refugee Day.

Here are some World Refugee Day 2020 images to send to your friends and family

Significance and History of this significant day, World Refugee Day 2020

This day was initially marked in 2001, World Refugee Day is celebrated every year on 20 June. A huge number of individuals all over the world take time to recognize and appreciate the support for these refugees, which shows that they are united and stand together with them in those difficult time. Some of the important messages that should be given to the masses on World Refugee Day are here.

“No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.”

— Warsan Shire “A refugee is someone who survived and who can create thace future.”

– Amela Koluder “Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism.”

— António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

How to celebrate and observe World Refugee Day 2020-

Attend a United Nations event

A live digital event is hosted by the UN on this crucial day. World Refugee Day is organised with many interesting events for discussing the world refugee crisis, future goals surrounding the topic, and also about how to make a difference.

Be a friend to refugees in your community

Make some refugees friends in your area and reach out to such individuals, invite them into your home for dinner, or to just spend some good time with them by talking to them. You can also introduce them to your local community so that the refugees also feel comfortable in your neighbourhood. Simply being friendly to them and talking to refugees makes a major positive impact on one’s life.

Images credit: Instagram and Shutterstock