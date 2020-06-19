World Refugee Day Wishes To Share On Social Media, Read More

The UN General Assembly decided to celebrate World Refugee Day on the third Saturday of June every year. This day coincides with the African Refugee Day, which had been celebrated for many years before the UN came to this decision. Also, the Organization of African Unity (OAU) had permitted the United Nations to mark World Refugee Day on the same day as that of the Africa Refugee Day. Moreover, the purpose of this day is to bring to light the living conditions of refugees across the globe and discuss the ways to make their lives better. Here are some messages and wishes on World Refugee day which you can share on social media.

ALSO READ: Video: Roller Coaster With Teddy Bears Is Back With ‘sloth’ Friends, Netizens In Splits

Refugees are human beings too and it is our duty to treat them with kindness and make them feel at home. Happy World Refugee Day.

The world has forced them to leave their homes because nobody leaves their home by choice. Happy World Refugee Day.

We should be kind towards the refugees because they have been forced to leave their homes to survive and stay alive. Have an awareful World Refugee Day people!

The migrants and refugees have gone through a lot and they deserve our kindness and generosity. Have an awareful World Refugee Day!

Migrants and refugees are human beings too and we should not be unkind towards them. Have an awareful World Refugee Day!

There are women who have escaped being trafficked, there are kids who have not had a proper meal for days, there are people who have not slept for days and so on. Be kind and have an awareful World Refugee Day!

These people who migrate from one place to another have seen more tragedies than we can count and as fellow human beings, we can do our best to make them feel safe and welcomed. Have an awareful World Refugee Day!