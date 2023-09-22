World Rhino Day 2023: Date, Significance, Importance, Top Places To Spot Rhinos

World Rhino Day is celebrated annually on September 22 to raise awareness about rhinos and the threats they face. Rhinos are some of the most iconic and beloved animals on Earth, but they are also critically endangered. All five species of rhinos are threatened or endangered, with some populations on the brink of extinction.

2 things you need to know

World Rhino Day promotes rhino conservation and awareness.

India's Kaziranga Park hosts the largest one-horned rhino population.

History of World Rhino Day

The event was born out of a deep concern for rhinoceros populations, which faced a crisis in the early 2010s with only 30,000 individuals remaining worldwide. South Africa's World Wildlife Fund initiated this annual event to shed light on the plight of rhinos and the urgency of their protection.

(Witnessing Majestic Rhinoceros in the Wild | Image: Shutterstock)

In 2011, the event gained momentum when Lisa Jane Campbell, an ardent rhino enthusiast from Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe, teamed up with fellow advocate Rhishja to broaden its reach. Since then, World Rhino Day has grown into a global movement dedicated to the preservation of these magnificent creatures.

Significance of World Rhino Day

The world's rhino species are under severe threat due to rampant poaching, habitat loss, and the effects of climate change. World Rhino Day plays a crucial role in highlighting the urgency of conserving rhinos. Currently, three species—the black, Javan, and Sumatran rhinos—are classified as critically endangered, underscoring the need for robust conservation efforts.

Top Places to Spot Rhinos in India

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the largest population of greater one-horned rhinoceros in the world.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is a small but densely populated rhino sanctuary in Assam.

Orang National Park, Assam

Orang National Park is a riverine national park in Assam that is home to a variety of wildlife, including rhinos, tigers, and elephants.

Manas National Park, Assam

Manas National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to a variety of wildlife, including rhinos, tigers, and golden langurs.

Dibru Saikhowa National Park, Assam

Dibru Saikhowa National Park is a wetland national park in Assam that is home to a variety of wildlife, including rhinos, tigers, and Hoolock gibbons.

Jaldapara National Park, West Bengal

Jaldapara National Park is a national park in West Bengal that is home to a variety of wildlife, including rhinos, elephants, and leopards.

Gorumara National Park, West Bengal

Gorumara National Park is a national park in West Bengal that is home to a variety of wildlife, including rhinos, elephants, and Indian bison.

Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh

Dudhwa National Park is a national park in Uttar Pradesh that is home to a variety of wildlife, including rhinos, tigers, and leopards.

These protected areas offer an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to observe these magnificent creatures in their natural habitats, providing a glimpse into the world of rhinoceros conservation.