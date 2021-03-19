World Sleep Day Quotes In Hindi: Share These Quotes With Your Loved Ones On This Day

World Sleep Day is celebrated across the globe on the Friday before the March Equinox. This year, this day falls on March 19. Over the years, a number of renowned personalities have expressed the significance of sleep and how it affects one’s body. Here’s more information about this day and some World Sleep Day Quotes in Hindi to share with your loved ones.

World Sleep Day 2021

According to worldsleepday.org, this day is an annual event, intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call of action on important issues related to sleep. It also aims to spread awareness about subjects including medicine, education, social aspects and driving. This day is organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society and aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society. It also aims to pay attention to sleep disorders. After 2021 the future date for World Sleep Day will be Friday, March 18, 2022.

World Sleep Day Quotes in Hindi

à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤, à¤…à¤¨à¥‹à¤–à¥‡ à¤œà¤—à¤®à¤—à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¥‡, à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤­à¤°à¥‡ à¤šà¤¾à¤à¤¦ à¤•à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¶à¤¾à¤°à¥‡, à¤¦à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤–à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¬à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥‡à¤‚ à¥¤à¥¤ Happy World Sleep Day 2021

à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤Ÿà¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¤¨à¤¾, à¤¯à¥‚à¤‚à¤¹à¥€ à¤¥à¥‹à¥œà¤¾ à¤¥à¥‹à¥œà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤• à¤…à¤šà¥à¤›à¥‡ à¤¸à¤ªà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¥‡à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ. à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤­à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤…à¤‚à¤§à¥‡à¤°à¤¾, à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¥‹à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¥à¤•à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¸à¤µà¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤­ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¥¤à¥¤

à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¬à¥‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤–à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¬à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤œà¤¾ à¤¦à¥‹, à¤”à¤° à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤œà¤¾à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥‹-à¤¦à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤— à¤•à¥‹ à¤¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤œà¤¾ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥‹ à¥¤à¥¤ World Sleep Day 2021

à¤‰à¤–à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤• à¤¬à¥‡à¤šà¥ˆà¤¨ à¤¤à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ!

à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿ à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¥‹ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤¤à¥‹ à¤‰à¤ à¥‹ à¤”à¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤‚à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤œà¤¾à¤¯ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤•à¤°à¥‹à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤šà¤¿à¤‚à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤œà¥‹ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤¨à¥€à¤‚à¤¦ à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤®à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤ " - à¤¡à¥‡à¤² à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¨à¥‡à¤—à¥€ à¤¤à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤®à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¥‹, à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¿à¤° à¤¨à¥€à¤šà¥‡ à¤°à¤–à¥‹, à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤‚à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¤° à¤•à¤°à¥‹à¥¤ " - à¤à¤¡à¤®à¤‚à¤¡ à¤µà¤¾à¤‚à¤¸ à¤•à¥à¤•

à¤à¤• à¤à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¤¾à¤œà¤—à¥€ à¤”à¤° à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥‡à¤œà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤‚ à¤¤à¤• â€‹â€‹à¤•à¤¿ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¶à¤°à¤¾à¤¬ à¤•à¥€ à¤­à¥€à¥¤ - à¤à¤¡à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤²à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤¸

à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¹ à¤˜à¤‚à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤”à¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¤šà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤Šà¤ªà¤°à¥¤ ” - à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¡à¥‡ à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¥à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤¨-à¤šà¥ˆà¤‚à¤Ÿà¤²

