World Soil Day 2020: Here Is The Theme And Significance Of This Day

Every year December 5 is celebrated as World Soil Day. The day is primarily celebrated to bring our focus and attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources. World Soil Day became an international day to celebrate Soil after the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002 recommended it. A report in UN suggests that under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, the Food and Agricultural Organisation supported the formal establishment of World Soil Day.

World Soil Day significance

The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013. It even requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. As a result in December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating 5 December 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

Moreover, the UN report also reveals that the date of December 5 for WSD was chosen because it corresponds with the official birthday of H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the King of Thailand, who had officially sanctioned the event. Two years later in 2016 this day was officially recognised in memory and with respect for this beloved monarch who passed away in October 2016, after working as the head of state for seven years.

World Soil Day 2020 Theme

World Soil Day 2020 has a theme that will resonate with many environment lovers. This year’s campaign is to "Keep soil alive, Protect soil biodiversity”. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, fighting soil biodiversity loss, increasing soil awareness and encouraging governments, organizations, communities and individuals around the world.

World Soil Day History

World Soil Day has been celebrated every year since 2014. In 2019, the Global Soil Partnership dedicated WSD 2019 to the theme "Stop soil erosion, Save our future". It was celebrated in more than 100 countries through 560 events. The UN report further reveals that a large number of articles in major newspapers reached 650 million people worldwide. Many high-profile people and household joined the campaign.

A Man of Knowledge like a rich Soil, feeds If not a world of Corn, a world of Weeds.” » Benjamin Franklin

Plowed ground smells of earthworms and empires.” » Justin Isherwood

Don’t forget the things that hold the planet together and gives it life. Celebrate and protect the soil on this World Soil Day.

The world is changed only by your action, not your opinion. Take an action and work towards saving our planet by protecting our soil on this World Soil Day.

Devote a day to all the workers, farmers, ranchers, etc working towards protecting our soil and giving us all a better and healthier life. Happy World Soil Day.

