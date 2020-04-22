World Spanish Language Day: 100 English Words That Are Actually Spanish

Spanish Language Day is renowned and celebrated annually on April 23 of every year. This Spanish Language Day actually pays tribute to the author Miguel De Cervantes Saavedra. All over the world, there are more than 400 million people who speak the Spanish language. The Spanish language is the second most spoken language in the world.

Mexican cuisine’s popularity all over the world has made it possible that there are numerous Spanish words in English that we probably use every day. Words like a taco, tortilla, quesadilla, tequila, and so on are well-known today. Another surprising thing to learn is that there are more than a hundred Spanish words hidden in English. In fact, it can be said that English has been borrowing from Spanish for a long time. And as a result of centuries of shifting borders, English and Spanish have had many opportunities to have many similar words. So here are some 100 English words that are Spanish-

Have a look at these 100 names/words in English that are actually Spanish

State Names

California – a mythical island from the 1510 Spanish novel Las sergas de Esplandián by Garci Rodríguez de Montalvo.

Colorado – “red-colored” (referring to the color of the river that is the state’s namesake).

Florida – “flowery”

Montana – from montaña (mountain)

Nevada – “snowy”

New Mexico – Nuevo México

Texas – the Spanish adopted the word Tejas from the language of the indigenous Cado people. It means “friends” or “allies.”

Utah – derived from the name of the indigenous Ute people, via Spanish yuta.

Arizona – from Spanish Arizonac, itself an adoption of the word alĭ ṣonak, meaning “little spring,” from the local O’odham language. An alternate etymology may be the Basque haritz ona (good oak).

City Names

Buena Vista – “good view”

El Paso – “the pass”

Fresno – “ash tree”

Las Vegas – “the meadows”

Los Angeles – El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de Los Ángeles del Río de Porciúncula, “The Town of Our Lady the Queen of Angels of the Porciúncula River”

Monterey – “king’s mountain”

San Antonio – “Saint Anthony”

San Francisco – “Saint Francis”

Santa Cruz – “holy cross”

Cowboy Vocabulary

buckaroo – anglicization of vaquero

corral – “pen” / “yard”

chaps – chaparreras: leg protectors for riding through chaparral

desperado – desesperado (desperate)

hackamore (a kind of horse bridle) – jáquima (halter)

lasso – lazo (tie)

quirt (a short horseman’s whip) – cuarta: quarter

ranch – rancho (“a very small rural community”)

rodeo – from rodear (to go around)

stampede – from estampida

10-gallon hat – from Spanish tan galán (so gallant), or possibly galón (braid)

Geography & Weather

arroyo – “stream”

breeze – from brisa (“cold northeast wind”)

caldera – “cauldron”

canyon – cañón (“pipe,” “tube,” or “gorge”)

mesa – “table”

playa – “beach”

sierra – “mountain range”

tornado – from tronada (thunderstorm)

Animal Names

alligator – el lagarto (the lizard)

armadillo – “little armored one”

barracuda – possibly from barraco (snaggletooth)

bronco – “rough”

burro – “donkey”

cockroach – anglicization of cucaracha

mosquito – literally, “little fly”

mustang – mustango, from mesteño (untamed)

Arts & Culture

aficionado – “fan,” from aficionar (to inspire affection)

bodega – “cellar”

fiesta – “party”

macho – “the property of being overtly masculine”

matador – from matar (to kill)

patio – “inner courtyard”

plaza – “public square”

piñata – Mexican Spanish, from Latin pinea (pine cone)

pueblo – “small town,” derived from Latin populus

quinceañera – quince + años (15 years)

quixotic – derived from the name of Cervantes’ famous, delusional knight Don Quixote

rumba

tango

telenovela – “soap opera”

War & Conflict

armada – “armed,” from Real Armada Española (“Royal Spanish Navy”)

conquistador – “conqueror”

flotilla – diminutive of flota (fleet)

guerrilla – “small war”

renegade – from renegado (“turncoat,” “traitor”)

vigilante – “watchman”

Transportation

cargo – cargar (to load)

embarcadero – “boat dock”

embargo – embargar (“to seize”)

galleon – galeón, a large sailing ship with three or more masts

Food & Drinks Names

burrito – “little donkey”

chorizo – “spiced pork sausage”

cilantro – “coriander”

daiquiri – named after a port city in eastern Cuba

habanero – “from Havana”

jalapeño – “from Jalapa”

mojito – diminutive form of Cuban Spanish mojo (sauce)

nacho – named after Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, who is purported to have invented the dish in 1943

oregano – orégano

piña colada – piña (pineapple) + colada (strained)

salsa – “sauce”

sherry – from Old Spanish Xerés, modern Spanish Jerez

taco – “plug”

tequila – named after the town where the spirit originated

vanilla – from Spanish vainilla

More Spanish Words in English

bonanza – “prosperity”

cafeteria – from cafetería (coffee store)

incommunicado – estar incomunicado (to be isolated)

jade – from piedra de ijada (stone of flank)

nada – “nothing”

platinum – from platino (little silver)

pronto – “hurry up!” in Mexican Spanish

savvy – from sabe (knows) and sabio (wise)

siesta – “nap,” originally from Latin sexta hora (“sixth hour”)

suave – “smooth”; sometimes “cool” in Latin America

adobe – from Spanish adobar (to plaster), from Arabic aṭ-ṭūb, meaning “the bricks”

cabana – from Spanish cabaña, meaning “cabin”

Spanish Words in English That Are Actually Original

avocado – anglicization of Spanish aguacate, from Nahuatl ahuacatl

chili – chilli

chipotle – “smoked chili pepper”

chocolate – xocolatl (hot water)

cocoa – Spanish cacao, from Nahuatl cacáhuatl

coyote – coyotl

guacamole – ahuaca-molli, ahuacatl (avocado) + molli (sauce)

mesquite – from Mexican Spanish mezquite, from Nahuatl mizquitl

mole – molli (sauce)

tamale – tamalli

tomato – Spanish tomate, from Nahuatl xitomatl

peyote – peyotl (caterpillar)

mezcal – from Nahuatl mexcalli

shack – Mexican Spanish jacal (hut), from Nahuatl xacalli 14

