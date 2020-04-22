World Spanish Language Day: 100 English Words That Are Actually Spanish

Spanish Language Day is renowned and celebrated annually on April 23 of every year. This Spanish Language Day actually pays tribute to the author Miguel De Cervantes Saavedra. All over the world, there are more than 400 million people who speak the Spanish language. The Spanish language is the second most spoken language in the world.
Mexican cuisine’s popularity all over the world has made it possible that there are numerous Spanish words in English that we probably use every day. Words like a taco, tortilla, quesadilla, tequila, and so on are well-known today. Another surprising thing to learn is that there are more than a hundred Spanish words hidden in English. In fact, it can be said that English has been borrowing from Spanish for a long time. And as a result of centuries of shifting borders, English and Spanish have had many opportunities to have many similar words. So here are some 100 English words that are Spanish-
Have a look at these 100 names/words in English that are actually Spanish
State Names
- California – a mythical island from the 1510 Spanish novel Las sergas de Esplandián by Garci Rodríguez de Montalvo.
- Colorado – “red-colored” (referring to the color of the river that is the state’s namesake).
- Florida – “flowery”
- Montana – from montaña (mountain)
- Nevada – “snowy”
- New Mexico – Nuevo México
- Texas – the Spanish adopted the word Tejas from the language of the indigenous Cado people. It means “friends” or “allies.”
- Utah – derived from the name of the indigenous Ute people, via Spanish yuta.
- Arizona – from Spanish Arizonac, itself an adoption of the word alĭ ṣonak, meaning “little spring,” from the local O’odham language. An alternate etymology may be the Basque haritz ona (good oak).
City Names
- Buena Vista – “good view”
- El Paso – “the pass”
- Fresno – “ash tree”
- Las Vegas – “the meadows”
- Los Angeles – El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de Los Ángeles del Río de Porciúncula, “The Town of Our Lady the Queen of Angels of the Porciúncula River”
- Monterey – “king’s mountain”
- San Antonio – “Saint Anthony”
- San Francisco – “Saint Francis”
- Santa Cruz – “holy cross”
Cowboy Vocabulary
- buckaroo – anglicization of vaquero
- corral – “pen” / “yard”
- chaps – chaparreras: leg protectors for riding through chaparral
- desperado – desesperado (desperate)
- hackamore (a kind of horse bridle) – jáquima (halter)
- lasso – lazo (tie)
- quirt (a short horseman’s whip) – cuarta: quarter
- ranch – rancho (“a very small rural community”)
- rodeo – from rodear (to go around)
- stampede – from estampida
- 10-gallon hat – from Spanish tan galán (so gallant), or possibly galón (braid)
Geography & Weather
- arroyo – “stream”
- breeze – from brisa (“cold northeast wind”)
- caldera – “cauldron”
- canyon – cañón (“pipe,” “tube,” or “gorge”)
- mesa – “table”
- playa – “beach”
- sierra – “mountain range”
- tornado – from tronada (thunderstorm)
- Animal Names
- alligator – el lagarto (the lizard)
- armadillo – “little armored one”
- barracuda – possibly from barraco (snaggletooth)
- bronco – “rough”
- burro – “donkey”
- cockroach – anglicization of cucaracha
- mosquito – literally, “little fly”
- mustang – mustango, from mesteño (untamed)
Arts & Culture
- aficionado – “fan,” from aficionar (to inspire affection)
- bodega – “cellar”
- fiesta – “party”
- macho – “the property of being overtly masculine”
- matador – from matar (to kill)
- patio – “inner courtyard”
- plaza – “public square”
- piñata – Mexican Spanish, from Latin pinea (pine cone)
- pueblo – “small town,” derived from Latin populus
- quinceañera – quince + años (15 years)
- quixotic – derived from the name of Cervantes’ famous, delusional knight Don Quixote
- rumba
- tango
- telenovela – “soap opera”
War & Conflict
- armada – “armed,” from Real Armada Española (“Royal Spanish Navy”)
- conquistador – “conqueror”
- flotilla – diminutive of flota (fleet)
- guerrilla – “small war”
- renegade – from renegado (“turncoat,” “traitor”)
- vigilante – “watchman”
- Transportation
- cargo – cargar (to load)
- embarcadero – “boat dock”
- embargo – embargar (“to seize”)
- galleon – galeón, a large sailing ship with three or more masts
Food & Drinks Names
- burrito – “little donkey”
- chorizo – “spiced pork sausage”
- cilantro – “coriander”
- daiquiri – named after a port city in eastern Cuba
- habanero – “from Havana”
- jalapeño – “from Jalapa”
- mojito – diminutive form of Cuban Spanish mojo (sauce)
- nacho – named after Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, who is purported to have invented the dish in 1943
- oregano – orégano
- piña colada – piña (pineapple) + colada (strained)
- salsa – “sauce”
- sherry – from Old Spanish Xerés, modern Spanish Jerez
- taco – “plug”
- tequila – named after the town where the spirit originated
- vanilla – from Spanish vainilla
More Spanish Words in English
- bonanza – “prosperity”
- cafeteria – from cafetería (coffee store)
- incommunicado – estar incomunicado (to be isolated)
- jade – from piedra de ijada (stone of flank)
- nada – “nothing”
- platinum – from platino (little silver)
- pronto – “hurry up!” in Mexican Spanish
- savvy – from sabe (knows) and sabio (wise)
- siesta – “nap,” originally from Latin sexta hora (“sixth hour”)
- suave – “smooth”; sometimes “cool” in Latin America
- adobe – from Spanish adobar (to plaster), from Arabic aṭ-ṭūb, meaning “the bricks”
- cabana – from Spanish cabaña, meaning “cabin”
Spanish Words in English That Are Actually Original
- avocado – anglicization of Spanish aguacate, from Nahuatl ahuacatl
- chili – chilli
- chipotle – “smoked chili pepper”
- chocolate – xocolatl (hot water)
- cocoa – Spanish cacao, from Nahuatl cacáhuatl
- coyote – coyotl
- guacamole – ahuaca-molli, ahuacatl (avocado) + molli (sauce)
- mesquite – from Mexican Spanish mezquite, from Nahuatl mizquitl
- mole – molli (sauce)
- tamale – tamalli
- tomato – Spanish tomate, from Nahuatl xitomatl
- peyote – peyotl (caterpillar)
- mezcal – from Nahuatl mexcalli
- shack – Mexican Spanish jacal (hut), from Nahuatl xacalli 14
