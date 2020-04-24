World Tai-chi And Qigong Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day

World Tai-chi and Qigong Day is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April. The day holds great importance and is meant to acknowledge and promote various disciplines of T'ai chi ch'uan and Qigong. Since 1999, this day has been celebrated in more than eighty countries. Various Meditation practices are held across cities on this day. Listed below are more details on the World Tai-chi and Qigong Day.

World Tai-chi and Qigong Day 2020: What is World Tai-chi and Qigong Day?

History And Importance of World Tai-chi and Qigong Day

World Tai-chi and Qigong Day is also meant to gain more knowledge and research on finding classes and conducting medical research on Tai-chi benefits. The day is known to bring people together for the cause of health and healing. The first event that inspired the international celebration of the day was held in Kansas City, Missouri in 1998. The Kansas City Tai Chi Club for the very first time that day held a mass Tai Chi exhibition.

It also involved a teach-in session with nearly two-hundred people attending the same. News of the same was covered and soon it became a national and international event. The day has been marked as World Tai-chi and Qigong Day since then by governors of twenty-five US states, the senates of California, New York, and Puerto Rico, by Brazil's National Council of Deputies, and officials in several nations. Many countries highlighted the day as part of mental health. Cities even provided many free Tai Chi and Qigong taster sessions. They were brought in to bring major wellbeing awareness.

