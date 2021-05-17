World Telecommunication Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance: Read Details

The recent turn of events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has only made us realise the critical role that communications technology plays today. To claim that the advent of the Internet and communication technologies has made life easier today is an understatement. To recognise its power better, World Telecommunication Day is celebrated on May 17 each year since 1969. Let's participate in celebrating this occasion by learning about World Telecommunication Day 2021 theme, history and significance.

World Telecommunication Day 2021 theme

The theme for this year is ‘Accelerating digital transformation in challenging times’, conveying the need for telecommunications in the digital age. The International Telecommunication Union summed up the message behind this theme, "The COVID-19 crisis has not only highlighted the critical role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) for the continued functioning of societies but has also brought to the fore the startling digital inequalities between and within countries. ITU Members have stepped up and engaged in activities that have proven essential in saving lives and sustaining economies. They have demonstrated their remarkable resilience in the face of challenging times. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of accelerating digital transformation and advancing the goals and targets of the Connect 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind."

World Telecommunication Day History and Significance

The World Telecommunication Day history dates back to 1969 when the event was first recognised but it only came to be celebrated in 2005. World Telecommunication Day is an amalgamation of two different events related to ICT. While the World Telecommunication Society Day is considered the founding day of the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) when the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention took place, World Information Day is a celebration of the advent of ICT. In November 2006, the ITU decided to combine both these events, therefore adopting the new term 'World Telecommunication and Information Society Day' (WTISD) and bringing this widely-recognised event to light. This day is observed each year to raise awareness about the importance of the Internet, how it has brought societies and economies together and how it will change the future.

