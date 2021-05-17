World Telecommunication Day Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Share With Family & Friends

Quick links:
The World Telecommunication Day is celebrated each year on May 17. On May 17, 1865, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was founded and the International Telegraph Convention was signed. World Telecommunication Day is celebrated to make people realise the importance of telecommunication in our lives. Smartphones, internet have been important for people during the COVID-19 pandemic for keeping in touch with their loved ones, while working from home and as a source of entertainment in difficult times. Here is a list of World Telecommunication Day quotes, wishes and images you can send to your family and friends on this day.
#WorldTelecommunicationDay aims at the seamless exchange of information across the world. The pandemic has accentuated the digital necessity even more than ever.— KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) May 17, 2021
Let's support enhancing the digital mode of communication to maintain an efficient system of exchanging information! pic.twitter.com/48Hi7Gw1u3
"Information technology can be a beacon of hope, allowing billions of people around the world to connect. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these connections... are more important than ever."— THRIVIKRAMARAO KASI (@ThrivikramaraoK) May 16, 2021
Wishing you all#WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/FOHXsig7Cg
Former Prime Minister— IYC Karnataka (@IYCKarnataka) May 17, 2021
Rajiv Gandhi promoted Science n Technology, built a new model of development in Telecom which helped in building digital networks in India in the early 80s.
We honour him for his visionary policies. #WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/8kB9PJjFj1
TP-577:This pandemic situation has taught us more the importance of using telecommunication. It has revolutionized the world.#WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/uVyafjF3zk— Mangaljit Rai (@mjrai_sampang) May 17, 2021
Communication is the ubiquitous, and much taken for granted, hope of this century, which enables billions of people to communicate with one another. Impiger celebrates the World Telecommunication Day, for all that telecommunication has helped achieve.#worldtelecommunicationday pic.twitter.com/OrnIEKl61R— Impiger Technologies (@impigertech) May 17, 2021
Wishing everyone on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. #WTISD #WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/ykS0RkelYY— Khwaja Moinuddin (@khwajamoinddin) May 17, 2021