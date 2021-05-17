World Telecommunication Day Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Share With Family & Friends

The World Telecommunication Day is celebrated each year on May 17. On May 17, 1865, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was founded and the International Telegraph Convention was signed. World Telecommunication Day is celebrated to make people realise the importance of telecommunication in our lives. Smartphones, internet have been important for people during the COVID-19 pandemic for keeping in touch with their loved ones, while working from home and as a source of entertainment in difficult times. Here is a list of World Telecommunication Day quotes, wishes and images you can send to your family and friends on this day.

World Telecommunication Day Wishes

An efficient telecommunications network is a foundation on which information society is built. Happy World Telecommunication Day!

Telecommunications and Information Technology have made our lives easier. Happy World Telecommunication Day!

Communication is the key to personal and professional successes. Happy World Telecommunication Day!

This is the digital age and we cannot imagine a day without gadgets, let alone imagining how life would have been without the evolution of Telecommunication. Happy World Telecommunication Day!

We wish everyone a happy World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

We would still have been writing letters to each other if it was not for telecommunication. Happy World Telecommunication Day!

World Telecommunication Day Quotes

A letter took days to reach the destination back in the day and now thanks to telecommunication and technology we are always connected with everyone across the globe.

Telecommunication has revolutionized the world and we are thankful for it.

The age of handwritten postal letters seems to be long gone because of the rapid evolution of technology.

.We millennials do not miss the old world when there was minimum technology, but the same cannot be said for the baby boomers.

It is natural for baby boomers to find it hard to get used to the technologies and the rapid advancement in telecommunication but that does not mean they are all opposed to it.

Telecommunications and information technology have made our lives a hundred times easier, though not necessarily happier.

The information society is built on a very efficient network of telecommunication.

This new age is paralyzed without the internet.

The internet is the new heart in today’s world and telecommunication networks and the information society are the circulatory and nervous systems.

We are all trapped in a huge web that the internet has spun and we cannot escape.

In today’s world, a day without the internet feels like a day in the stone age.



World Telecommunication Day Images

#WorldTelecommunicationDay aims at the seamless exchange of information across the world. The pandemic has accentuated the digital necessity even more than ever.



Let's support enhancing the digital mode of communication to maintain an efficient system of exchanging information! pic.twitter.com/48Hi7Gw1u3 — KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) May 17, 2021

"Information technology can be a beacon of hope, allowing billions of people around the world to connect. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these connections... are more important than ever."



Wishing you all#WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/FOHXsig7Cg — THRIVIKRAMARAO KASI (@ThrivikramaraoK) May 16, 2021

Former Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi promoted Science n Technology, built a new model of development in Telecom which helped in building digital networks in India in the early 80s.



We honour him for his visionary policies. #WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/8kB9PJjFj1 — IYC Karnataka (@IYCKarnataka) May 17, 2021

TP-577:This pandemic situation has taught us more the importance of using telecommunication. It has revolutionized the world.#WorldTelecommunicationDay pic.twitter.com/uVyafjF3zk — Mangaljit Rai (@mjrai_sampang) May 17, 2021

Communication is the ubiquitous, and much taken for granted, hope of this century, which enables billions of people to communicate with one another. Impiger celebrates the World Telecommunication Day, for all that telecommunication has helped achieve.#worldtelecommunicationday pic.twitter.com/OrnIEKl61R — Impiger Technologies (@impigertech) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK