World Thalassaemia Day 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The Day

World Thalassaemia day 2020 is observed on May 8, 2020. The day is observed every year to raise awareness about Thalassaemia and also to give motivation and encourage those living with the condition. This day tries to give a helping hand to people with Thalassaemia to lead a normal life despite the condition. The theme of World Thalassaemia day 2020 is 'The dawning of a new era for Thalassaemia'

World Thalassaemia day significance and history

The day was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO). World Thalassaemia day 2020 is a commemoration day for all the people living with Thalassaemia and their loved ones who never lost hope for life despite the tough fight against the condition. It is also celebrated in honour of all the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly with dedication for the treatment of Thalassaemia. The major objective of World Thalassaemia Day is to raise awareness and also to make people informed about its preventive measures and measures to avoid transmission among the people throughout the world.

What is Thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder which is inherited from parents to their kids. In this condition, the ability of the body to produce haemoglobin and red blood cells is affected. There are several types of Thalassaemia ranging from mild to severe. The treatment of the condition depends on the severity of the condition. In other words, a person suffering from thalassaemia will have a less number of red blood cells and haemoglobin.

World Thalassaemia day celebration

Fun and informing activities are organised in schools, colleges and other educational institutes. This is done to raise awareness about Thalassaemia. The people with Thalassaemia and their parents are also encouraged to attend such events related to Thalassaemia on World Thalassaemia day to increase their knowledge about the condition. Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) is a non-profit and non-governmental patient-driven organisation which is a pioneer in organising events to celebrate World Thalassaemia day.