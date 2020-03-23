World Tuberculosis Day 2020 Theme And Everything You Need To Know About It

Every year, World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24. The day is celebrated to spread awareness among people about the disease. World Tuberculosis Day is observed all around the world to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of Tuberculosis. Stepping up efforts to end the global TB epidemic is also one of the primary goals behind World Tuberculosis Day. The day is observed on March 24 to mark the day when Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB in 1882. This opened the way towards the diagnosis and cure of the disease.

World Tuberculosis Day 2020 theme

Every year the day is observed under a specific theme. The World TB Day 2020 theme is ‘It’s Time’. This year’s theme is to take urgent steps to save lives. The acceleration in terms of efforts to stop the disease is being highlighted in the theme. The World Tuberculosis Day 2020 theme focuses on the efforts and methods that need to be taken to spread awareness and control the disease.

Tuberculosis

TB is one of the most deadly diseases in the world. It is a highly dangerous infectious killing disease. With each passing day, almost 4000 people lose their lives close to 30000 people fall prey to the deadly disease. Though the disease is infectious and deadly, it is preventable and curable. The global efforts and majors taken to stop the spread have saved almost 58 million lives since the year 2000. At the first-ever UN High-Level Meeting that was held in September 2018, all the heads came together and made strong commitments to accelerate the TB response in different countries.