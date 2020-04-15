World Voice Day Quotes | Special Quotes To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

World Voice Day is a special day that falls on 16th April each year. This day marks the importance of voice in the day to day lives of all people. The day aims to celebrate the gift of voice and emphasizes on using it correctly. Listed below are some of the best World Voice Day quotes that one can send to friends and family.

READ:Harish Salve Slams ‘fake’ Video With His Voice, To File Complaint With Delhi Police

Happy World Voice Day 2020: Celebrate The Joyous Day With These Quotes

READ:COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Wants People To Raise Voice For Largescale Testing

Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma - which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most importantly, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.

- Steve Jobs

I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.

- Malala Yousafzai

Even one voice can be heard loudly all over the world in this day and age.

- Aung San Suu Kyi

The Human Voice is the most perfect instrument of all.

- Arvo Pärt

We often refuse to accept an idea merely because the tone of voice in which it has been expressed is unsympathetic to us.

- Friedrich Nietzsche

The tongue can paint what the eyes can’t see

- Chinese Proverb

READ:Bengal Govt Speaks In Two Voices Over COVID-19 Cases; Police Attacked While Enforcing Lockdown

It only takes one voice, at the right pitch, to start an avalanche.

- Dianna Hardy

If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.

- Vincent Van Gogh

The most successful politician is he who says what the people are thinking most often in the loudest voice.

- Theodore Roosevelt

The voice of the people has been said to be the voice of God; and, however generally this maxim has been quoted and believed, it is not true to fact. The people are turbulent and changing, they seldom judge or determine right.

- Alexander Hamilton

When the green woods laugh with the voice of joy, And the dimpling stream runs laughing by; When the air does laugh with our merry wit, And the green hill laughs with the noise of it.

- William Blake

There is a huge need and a huge opportunity to get everyone in the world connected, to give everyone a voice and to help transform society for the future. The scale of the technology and infrastructure that must be built is unprecedented, and we believe this is the most important problem we can focus on.

- Mark Zuckerberg

The world is in a constant conspiracy against the brave. It's the age-old struggle: the roar of the crowd on the one side, and the voice of your conscience on the other.

- Douglas MacArthur

READ:David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp, Jamie Vardy And Others Voice Gratitude For NHS Staff

Masterpieces are not single and solitary births; they are the outcome of many years of thinking in common, of thinking by the body of the people, so that the experience of the mass is behind the single voice.

- Virginia Woolf

Take off your bedroom slippers. Put on your marching shoes,' he said, his voice rising as applause and cheers mounted. 'Shake it off. Stop complainin'. Stop grumblin'. Stop cryin'. We are going to press on. We have work to do.

- Barack Obama

I'm tall, fat, rather bald, red-faced, double-chinned, black-haired, have a deep voice, and wear glasses for reading.

- C. S. Lewis

Conscience is the inner voice that warns us that someone might be looking.

- H. L. Mencken

If you want to be a voice for peace in the world, begin by making peace a permanent condition of your own life.

- Wayne Dyer

I'm going to save my public voice largely for the issues where I have some depth.

- Bill Gates

What a liberation to realize that the 'voice in my head' is not who I am. 'Who am I, then?' The one who sees that.

- Eckhart Tolle