World Water Day Theme, Events And & Other Details About 2020's Campaign

Festivals

World Water Day is observed on March 20. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many events have been cancelled. Read about the theme and campaign details here

world water day theme

World Water Day is observed every year on March 22 which aims to focus on the importance of fresh water and  spread awareness on sustainable management of freshwater resources. Every year it follows a theme to highlight a cause. This year, the theme for World Water Day is 'Water and Climate Change'. 

On the other hand, the 2020 edition of the World Water Development Report (WWDR 2020) named ‘Water and Climate Change’ stresses on the aim to help the water community tackle the challenges of climate change. It will also focus on informing the climate change community about the opportunities that improved water management offers in terms of adaptation and mitigation. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, all events are postponed, including the global launch of the report that was organised in Geneva. The alternative ways are also mentioned on the official website of the World Water Day Organisation to conduct online meet and get-togethers on March 20, 2020. 
The World Water Day 2020 campaign :

  • We cannot afford to wait. Climate policymakers must put water at the heart of action plans.
  • Water can help fight climate change. There are sustainable, affordable and scalable water and sanitation solutions.
  • Everyone has a role to play. In our daily lives, there are surprisingly easy steps we can all take to address climate change.

