World Water Day Theme, Events And & Other Details About 2020's Campaign

World Water Day is observed every year on March 22 which aims to focus on the importance of fresh water and spread awareness on sustainable management of freshwater resources. Every year it follows a theme to highlight a cause. This year, the theme for World Water Day is 'Water and Climate Change'.

What is the connection between #Water and #ClimateChange?



The 2020 World Water Development Report is just around the corner and explores how the two are inextricably linked. 💧#WWDR to be released on #WorldWaterDay: https://t.co/p7ZlYzrw3i@UNESCOWWAP pic.twitter.com/dfxvmEaXVe — UN-Water (@UN_Water) March 19, 2020

On the other hand, the 2020 edition of the World Water Development Report (WWDR 2020) named ‘Water and Climate Change’ stresses on the aim to help the water community tackle the challenges of climate change. It will also focus on informing the climate change community about the opportunities that improved water management offers in terms of adaptation and mitigation. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, all events are postponed, including the global launch of the report that was organised in Geneva. The alternative ways are also mentioned on the official website of the World Water Day Organisation to conduct online meet and get-togethers on March 20, 2020.

#SafeHands on WorldWaterDay



Usually, #WorldWaterDay is a time to meet face-to-face and take action to tackle the global water crisis.



But with the new #coronavirus outbreak many of us need to change our plans.

Here are our action-tips https://t.co/JrK2Pd2p2i pic.twitter.com/qrCnPsPddB — UN-Water (@UN_Water) March 21, 2020

The World Water Day 2020 campaign :

We cannot afford to wait. Climate policymakers must put water at the heart of action plans.

Water can help fight climate change. There are sustainable, affordable and scalable water and sanitation solutions.

Everyone has a role to play. In our daily lives, there are surprisingly easy steps we can all take to address climate change.

