World Water Day Quotes, Images And Wishes To Spread Awareness About Water Conservation

World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22 to raise awareness about the importance of water for human society and sustenance. Water is one of the most important natural resources our planet has to offer. Take a look at some World Water Day Wishes and Images you can send to your close friends and family, to create awareness about this precious natural resource.

No matter, how much rich you are, you can’t live without water.

Thousands Have Lived Without Love, Not One Without Water.

Don’t let the water run when you brush your teeth.

Water is the one substance from which the earth can conceal nothing, it sucks out its innermost secrets and brings them to our very lips.

Don’t let the water run in the sink, our life’s on the brink.

Water is the Driving Force in Nature. It’s the Lifeblood of Humanity, Our Nations, our Economies And our Well-Being. Happy World Water Day

One Good Action Repeated A Million Times Creates Global Change..!! Happy World Water Day

Water is the Best Natural Remedy. Drink Your Way to Better Health.

Water is life's matter and matrix, mother and medium. There is no life without water.

We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.

Water – A priceless treasure, Save it with pleasure.

On the occasion of World Water Day, people have taken to social media to post about World Water Day on March 22. In a bid to increase awareness about water conservation, thousands have tweeted photos and quotes. Let's take a look at some World Water Day quotes as shared on Twitter.

Let's save and wisely use water as needed. Let's plant and care for trees to pass on springs for a sustainable future.#WorldWaterDay, Save water for future, Don't let the water run when you brush your teeth. pic.twitter.com/HOYuIgRXN2 — M@πp®€€t !π$@π (@Manpree73255461) March 22, 2021

Children generally love to play with water. Engage them in other playful activities and teach them about the importance and alarming state of water availability. Inspired by @Gurmeetramrahim #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/XDS3g2kvBI — Akanksha Sharma (@Akanksha9897) March 22, 2021

Under the water is life initiative of @derasachasauda , millions of people worldwide pledged to follow Simple and effective tips to save and harvest water in daily life. By following the guidance of Saint Dr.@Gurmeetramrahim Ji Insan#WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/p0XBWKjj1X — Saint Dr. MSG Fans World (@StMSGfansworld) March 22, 2021



About World Water Day

The idea for World Water Day was conceived in the year 1992, at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. Later in the year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by which 22 March of each year was declared World Day for Water, to be observed starting in 1993. Ever since then, World Water Day has been celebrated each year on March 22

Water is perhaps the most important natural resource available to mankind. Life without water is unimaginable. The human body consists of 70 per cent water and 30 per cent of body tissue. To highlight the importance of water in our lives, the human body can go for several weeks without eating any food but if a human doesn't get access to water for 3 or 4 days, they can end up dying. In a world where natural resources are depleting fast, and water is one of them, it's important to focus on how valuable this essential resource is and how unimaginably terrible life would become, without it.