The spine was always meant to be strong and long. However, the health of your spine tends to often take a back seat, especially if you have a sedentary job (or lifestyle) which is not all that abundant in physical activity. Luckily, the road to a healthy and happy back can start with a few simple stretches, that are not only easy to do, but are incredibly satisfying right from the get go.

Child's pose



The easiest on the list and one that is sure to put a smile on your face, the child's pose is rather straight forward. It involves sitting on your knees to keep yourself aligned, then taking them apart, just outside the ambit of your hips. From this point stretch your arms out over your head and bring your forehead to the mat.

Hold the post for at least 25 seconds.

Thoracic spine rotation



From the child's pose, simply take one arm to the back of your head and open the adjacent side of the body upwards. Hold for five to seven seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Chest opener



Its all connected in the body, which is why opening your chest will directly manage to help heal your spinal health woes. Bring a slight bend in the knees and take your hands back. Clasp the palms together and pull backwards till your chest feels like its stretching from the center. Be mindful to not over exert yourself in the process.

Downward facing dog



The great thing about this pose, is that not only does it stretch out your back but also brings relief to the tight hamstrings. Start in a cat-cow pose on all fours. Straighten your knees and walk the toes back till your hip is in the air and your body is forming a reversed pike.

Hold the stretch and feel your back and hamstrings smile internally.

Pigeon pose



Start in a cobra pose with your hands with your chest up and hands straight under your chest. Bring the right foot next to your right palm and slowly heel-toe it towards the left palm. Drop your knee to the mat in whatever angle feels most comfortable. Either keep the arms straight or drop them and your head down to the mat.

Repeat on the other side.