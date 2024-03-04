Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Bad Posture Woes? Realign Your Spine Health With These Simple Stretches

Slaving away at your laptop for most of the week, can over time wreak havoc on your spine health and overall posture without you even realising it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Representative image of lower back pain
Representative image of lower back pain | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The spine was always meant to be strong and long. However, the health of your spine tends to often take a back seat, especially if you have a sedentary job (or lifestyle) which is not all that abundant in physical activity. Luckily, the road to a healthy and happy back can start with a few simple stretches, that are not only easy to do, but are incredibly satisfying right from the get go.

Child's pose


The easiest on the list and one that is sure to put a smile on your face, the child's pose is rather straight forward. It involves sitting on your knees to keep yourself aligned, then taking them apart, just outside the ambit of your hips. From this point stretch your arms out over your head and bring your forehead to the mat.

Advertisement

Hold the post for at least 25 seconds.

Thoracic spine rotation


From the child's pose, simply take one arm to the back of your head and open the adjacent side of the body upwards. Hold for five to seven seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Chest opener


Its all connected in the body, which is why opening your chest will directly manage to help heal your spinal health woes. Bring a slight bend in the knees and take your hands back. Clasp the palms together and pull backwards till your chest feels like its stretching from the center. Be mindful to not over exert yourself in the process.

Downward facing dog


The great thing about this pose, is that not only does it stretch out your back but also brings relief to the tight hamstrings. Start in a cat-cow pose on all fours. Straighten your knees and walk the toes back till your hip is in the air and your body is forming a reversed pike.

Advertisement

Hold the stretch and feel your back and hamstrings smile internally.

Pigeon pose


Start in a cobra pose with your hands with your chest up and hands straight under your chest. Bring the right foot next to your right palm and slowly heel-toe it towards the left palm. Drop your knee to the mat in whatever angle feels most comfortable. Either keep the arms straight or drop them and your head down to the mat.

Advertisement

Repeat on the other side.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

3 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

3 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

3 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

3 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

3 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

3 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

4 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Celebs Participate In Maha Aarti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024: Lanning, Jonassen fashion DC's easy 25-run win over GG

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  3. EAM Jaishankar Posts on Buddha's Holy Relics Currently Touring Thailand

    Worldan hour ago

  4. Chennaiyin FC halt Odisha FC's unbeaten streak, open up league table

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Radhika Merchant Walks Down The Aisle At 'Hastakshar' Ceremony

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo