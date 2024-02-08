Advertisement

Yoga is a centuries-old practice and performing it blesses us with its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. For beginners, stepping onto the yoga mat might seem like a journey into the unknown. To ease into this transformative practice, here are some beginner-friendly yoga asanas that not only nurture your body but also introduce you to the meditative aspects of yoga.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Start your practice with the foundational Mountain Pose. Stand tall with your feet together, arms by your sides, and shoulders relaxed. This grounding pose establishes a connection with your breath and sets the tone for the rest of your yoga practice.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Tree Pose is excellent for balance and concentration. Stand on one leg, bring the sole of the opposite foot to the inner thigh or calf, and bring your palms together in front of your chest. This yoga pose encourages stability and mindfulness.

Representative image of yoga asanas | Unsplash

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Rest and rejuvenate in Child's Pose. Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. This gentle pose provides a moment of relaxation, allowing you to connect with your breath and release tension in the back and shoulders.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra Pose is a gentle backbend that strengthens the spine and opens the chest. As you lift your upper body, focus on lengthening the spine and engaging the muscles of the back.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge Pose is beneficial for strengthening the lower back and toning the thighs. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips towards the ceiling. This gentle inversion energises the body while relieving tension.

Representative image of yoga asanas | Unsplash

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

End your practice with the ultimate relaxation in Savasana, also known as Corpse Pose. Lie on your back, close your eyes, and let go of any remaining tension. Savasana allows your body and mind to absorb the benefits of your practice.