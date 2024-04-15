Advertisement

For fitness enthusiasts hitting the gym in the evening, choosing the right pre-workout beverage is crucial. Recent insights suggest that while many reach for a cup of coffee for an energy spike, it might not be the best option. Experts recommend avoiding coffee after 3 pm to prevent sleep disruptions, as caffeine remains active in the body for about eight hours, potentially affecting your night time rest.

The benefits of beetroot juice

Instead of coffee, beetroot juice emerges to be a better alternative. Known for its high nitrate content, beetroot juice can enhance blood flow and oxygen delivery to the muscles, providing a significant energy boost without the adverse effects on sleep patterns, as per an Healthline report. Unlike caffeine, which can increase alertness but also cause increased heart rate and jitteriness, beetroot juice offers a more sustained and efficient energy supply, perfect for enhancing gym performance.

Beetroot juice vs coffee: The better alternative

Nutritional science supports the benefits of beetroot juice over coffee, particularly in terms of improving physical performance and endurance. The body converts the nitrates in beetroot into nitric oxide, a compound crucial for boosting blood flow and oxygenation during physical exertion. This makes beetroot juice not only a powerful enhancer of athletic performance but also a valuable aid in extending endurance during prolonged workouts.

Preparing beetroot juice is simple and beneficial. Start with a medium-sized beetroot: wash, peel, chop, and blend with half a cup of water. For added flavour and benefits, include a piece of ginger or a dash of lemon juice. Consuming this juice about two hours before exercise can significantly improve workout efficiency, thanks to beetroot’s rich antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that aid in quick recovery and reduced muscle soreness.

Thus, for those planning an evening workout session, swapping coffee with beetroot juice could be the key to both peak performance and better overall health.