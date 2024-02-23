Advertisement

Fitness is a choice, some might say it's a luxury. However, it does take a lot of discipline. The same is the case with CJI DY Chandrachud. "I practice Yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for the last 5 months. I am trying to focus on a holistic pattern of life, which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system," Chief Justice Chandrachud told news agency ANI.

We all know that yoga has several benefits. Welcoming the sunrise with a gentle yoga practice is a beautiful way to set a positive tone for the day ahead. Here are some compelling reasons to roll out your mat and bask in the glory of the transformative power of morning yoga.

File photo of early morning yoga | Unsplash

Energises the body

Starting your day with a series of invigorating yoga poses can help awaken your body and boost your energy levels. Dynamic sequences like Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) increase blood flow and circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to your muscles and vital organs, and leaving you feeling revitalized and ready to take on the day.

Enhances flexibility

Regular morning yoga practice can improve your flexibility and mobility, making it easier to move with ease and grace throughout your day. Gentle stretches and flowing movements help release tension and stiffness in your muscles and joints, promoting a greater range of motion and preventing injury.

Promotes mental clarity

The soothing aspect of yoga encourages present-moment awareness and mental clarity, helping to calm the chatter of the mind and cultivate a sense of inner peace and serenity. By connecting breath with movement, you can sharpen your focus and concentration, setting a positive intention for the day ahead.

Reduces stress

Morning yoga is a powerful tool for managing stress and anxiety, helping to release physical tension and quiet the mind. Mindful breathing techniques and relaxation exercises activate the body's relaxation response, reducing cortisol levels and promoting feelings of calm and relaxation.

File photo of early morning yoga | Unsplash

Gives you time for self-reflection

Setting aside time each morning to practice yoga offers an opportunity for self-reflection and introspection, fostering a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the present moment. By starting your day with positive affirmations and intentions, you can cultivate a mindset of optimism and resilience that carries you through the challenges of the day.

Detoxifies your body

Certain yoga poses, such as twists and forward folds, stimulate the digestive organs and help promote healthy digestion and elimination. By gently massaging the internal organs and encouraging the flow of lymphatic fluid, morning yoga can support the body's natural detoxification processes, leaving you feeling lighter and more energised.