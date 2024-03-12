Advertisement

A decade marred by pandemics, wars, and climate change so far has shown that investing in one's well-being can help build resilience by acting as a bulwark against these events. In addition to other wellness-related themes, this year will see an emphasis on hormone balancing, trauma resolution, and yes, even sleeping. Here are some of the top wellbeing trends to watch out for this year.

Biometric Monitoring

Wearable devices are swiftly becoming 2024’s must-have accessories. Equipped with sensors that track health indicators (like sleep quality, blood glucose levels, and even stress through cortisol levels), these wearables are giving consumers unprecedented insights into their day-to-day well-being. XR (extended reality), VR (virtual reality), and AR (augmented reality) devices, like the new Apple Vision Pro, show both an increase in usage and strong interest in further adoption.

AI and Wellbeing

AI has entered the wellbeing arena, with healthcare apps, virtual assistants, chatbots, and remote patient monitoring all growing rapidly. AI is leveraging biometric data to offer personalized insights and advanced analytics, allowing for tailored mental and physical well-being solutions.

Cold Plunges

Videos of people taking cold plunges in frozen lakes or specially designed tubs have taken over social media. It’s not just a health fad—new research supports the health benefits of exposure to extreme cold and heat, leading to a surge in the adoption of thermal stress practices like cold plunges, cryotherapy, and saunas.

Already, celebrities like actor Bradley Cooper, singer Harry Styles and NBA athlete LeBron James have popularised cold-water plunges in the media. Research shows that manageable stress created by sudden contact with extremely cold water can improve heart, vascular, and endothelial function, reduce the risk for dementia and stroke, and improve depressive disorders.

Climate-Focused Wellness

An uptick in extreme weather events across the globe has climate change at the forefront of many people’s minds. As a result, “climate-focused wellness” is poised for a meteoric rise. Environmental considerations will become increasingly important to both businesses and consumers. Expect to see more emphasis on promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Businesses are increasingly aligning with a nature-positive mission, promoting global biodiversity framework goals and focusing on enhancing ecosystem health and resilience.

Sleep Aids

Good sleep never goes out of style—and it continues to be a major focus within the wellness industry. The market for sleep supplements (including melatonin and other natural sleep aids) has grown substantially, while high-tech sleep solutions (like thermoregulated mattresses, sleep trackers, and sound therapy practices) are gaining traction.

Self-care

Self-care will continue to headline as a defining wellness trend in 2024. Millennials spend twice as much on self-care as Baby Boomers, and 9 out of 10 Americans say they practice self-care, with a third increasing their activities recently.