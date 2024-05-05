Advertisement

Fitness, for how gratifying it can shape up to be, can also often prove to be equally tricky to crack. If you count yourself as a fitness enthusiast, it is more than likely that you have chanced across a period or two of lull where you are fed up of your routine, but cannot come up with something equally exciting. More so, if you are new to the world of fitness, it can be a while before you come across what fits you best. Given both scenarios, these fitness trends - which come social media approved - are definitely worth a try, to switch things up.

Dead hangs



Dead hangs are exactly what they sound like. You hang upside down from your knees, with your arms and spine extended straight. While this may come across as rather simple - it isn't - and something slightly challenging should always be the goal when it comes to fitness. As per an In-Form report, this move, not only works wonders for your overall strength and posture but also helps to gently decompress the shoulder joints and stretch the surrounding muscles.

Reformer pilates



Reformer pilates may sound posh but given the speed at which pilates is taking over the fitness scene, finding an accessible studio around you will not be much of a trouble. Reformer pilates is still, pilates - albeit significantly elevated. As the name suggests, it makes use of a special multi-faceted machine, called the reformer, which includes a sliding carriage, adjustable springs, straps, and a padded platform.

This however, should never be attempted alone, and always under the supervision of a trainer.

The 12-3-30



An In-Form report credits fitness influencer Lauren Giraldo as coming up with this treadmill workout, that has been taking social media by storm. Put very simply, the 12-3-30 method involves using the treadmill for a straight 30 minutes, at a 12-incline, set at a speed of 3 miles per hour.

The before and after results on the internet are enough to commit to this routine for a month.

Shy girl workouts



More than a specific move or branch of fitness, shy girl workouts, serve more as a pool of content encouraging gym-shy girls (a very real phenomenon) to make their way into the set up. Gyms - often infested with gym rats - can be intimidating.

Shy girl workouts essentially encourage gym newbies to find a quiet corner, put on their headphones and perform a list of very basic but cornerstone moves, to initiate them into the bustling gym culture.